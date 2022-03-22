Who are all the fighters participating at ONE X - Full ONE X fight card

The much-anticipated ONE X fight card is everything a martial arts fan can dream of. Featuring 18 bouts across four different combat sports, ONE X is the biggest event ever put together in martial arts history. Just the names attached to the event alone makes ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary a must-see for any MMA and/or martial arts fan.

The main event will feature the highly-anticipated title bout between dominant ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee and rising star Stamp Fairtex. In the co-main event, we will see a mixed rules contest between ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. Rounds 1 and 3 will be under Muay Thai rules, while rounds 2 and 4 will be fought under MMA rules.

Also on the card is a title defense between ONE flyweight king Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes' and the surging knockout artist Yuya 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu. Other big names attached to the event include Japanese MMA legends Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama. Also in the line-up of world-class fighters are Itsuki Hirata, John Wayne Parr, Nieky Holzken, Eduard Folayang, Andre Galvao and Danielle Kelly. Other ONE champions participating in the event are double champ Reinier de Ridder as well as ONE Super Series champions Capitan Petchyindee, Superbon Singha Mawynn and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

For the full ONE X fight card on March 26, check out the information below.

Full 3-part ONE X fight card on March 26

ONE X fight card Part I

Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final)

Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao (submission grappling – middleweight)

Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Danielle Kelly vs. Mei Yamaguchi (submission grappling – atomweight)

Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

ONE X fight card Part II

(c) Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title)

(c) Capitan Petchyindee vs. Hiroki Akimoto (ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title)

Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan (mixed martial arts – atomweight)

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

ONE X fight card Grand Finale

(c) Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex (ONE Women’s Atomweight World Title)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson (Special Rules Super-Fight)

(c) Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (ONE Flyweight World Title)

Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr (Muay Thai – lightweight)

(c) Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title)

Source: ONE Championship website

