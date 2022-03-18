Watch: The road leading to Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex at ONE X

On March 26, the biggest event in martial arts history will be headlined by 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee as she defends her atomweight throne.

Against her will be the ultra-popular former Muay Thai and kickboxing champion, Stamp Fairtex. ONE X, ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary show, will be headlined by a historic battle that's been anticipated by fans for years.

This fateful clash has been written about and analyzed by the MMA media countless times. In a recent video released by ONE Championship, we look at the most recent wins by both competitors to give us a bit of a preview of what to expect.

In her last fight inside the Circle before going on a hiatus due to her pregnancy, Angela Lee avenged her loss to her rival, ONE strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan. Learning from her loss in their first fight, Lee improved on her weaknesses as she surprisingly bludgeoned the striking specialist on the feet.

The back-and-forth battle saw Lee almost getting finished by Xiong. However, in a marvelous comeback, Lee pulled off a submission win to retain her atomweight belt.

Watch the full video here:

Stamp Fairtex will be the toughest test for Angela Lee

Despite having spent most of her fighting career in Muay Thai and kickboxing, title challenger Stamp Fairtex has come a long way in MMA.

Since transitioning to cage fighting, Stamp has improved dramatically with her ground game. In her stint at ONE's atomweight Grand Prix tournament, Stamp ran through MMA stalwarts and grappling specialists.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| How To Watch: Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtexfinishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! 💪 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… https://t.co/ODNjJ474Ks

In a stunning win, Stamp submitted grappling specialist Ritu Phogat to win the tournament finals and the ONE atomweight Grand Prix belt. It was a remarkable feat as Stamp only started training in grappling four years ago. Phogat, meanwhile, is a life-long grappler.

Against Lee, Stamp will have a clear advantage on the feet and has enough skill and know-how to be competitive on the ground. The champ should be wary of Stamp's submissions off her back as she might try the unthinkable again and submit the submission artist.

Tune in on March 26 to watch this epic battle unfold.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by Harvey Leonard