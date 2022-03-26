"Follow your own path" - Retired John Wayne Parr teaches lessons of 35-year-long career

At ONE X, Australian Muay Thai striker John Wayne Parr was looking to get to 100 wins and then retire. In his last bout, he fought former ONE champion Eduard Folayang. The two went to war over three rounds, but in the end, Folayang got his hand raised.

Parr walked away from the cage after leaving his gloves behind, declaring his retirement. Sportskeeda spoke with the Australian in the post-fight press conference and asked him what lessons he's learned over his 35-year-long career.

Parr answered:

"It's been an absolute dream to live this dream and travel the world and represent Australia. I hope I can inspire the younger generation to follow martial arts, to follow their own dreams, to not let other people dictate your dream. Just because they want you to do something, follow your own path. because at the end of the day, when it's all said and done, you don't want any regrets when you're older. Live it, love it, and enjoy it."

John Wayne Parr on the disappointing 99

The Australian truly wanted to retire with 100 wins. He's been aiming for the mark for a few years now, but it continuously evaded him. It looked as though at ONE X, it might be the right time. However, John Wayne Parr was left disappointed instead.

He told reporters at the post-fight press conference:

"Disappointed I didn't get the win, because it's the last one, of course. He's an a amazing fighter, pretty strong. Wish I pushed harder... Sometimes, it doesn't go your way. Guess I'm the 99 guy forever now."

When asked if he would return for his 100th win, the kickboxing legend said he's 46 now and that opportunity is gone. After 35 years, tournaments, wins and losses, Parr stepped away from combat sports and should be remembered as one of the best to ever do it.

