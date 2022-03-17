“It’s always wrong to underestimate legends because of their age” - Eduard Folayang warns against writing off "dangerous" veterans

At ONE X, Filipino fighter Eduard Folayang will battle a legend of combat sports. His opponent is Australian Muay Thai fighter John Wayne Parr, who will be competing for the last time after over 100 bouts.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Folayang stated that one should not underestimate an opponent just because of their age:

"It’s always wrong to underestimate legends because of their age. Legends are like fine wine. They may be old, but they can still take you out... I always think of them in their most dangerous form... It’s always dangerous to underestimate opponents, especially legends."

John Wayne Parr, 45, has spent a lifetime in Muay Thai, a career that has spanned multiple decades. In this ONE X Muay Thai bout, Eduard Folayang recognizes that he has a disadvantage against the legend who will be competing in his domain. However, he has a gameplan for this:

"No matter how you spin it, this is still definitely his world. Maybe I’m just banking on my unpredictability. Examining his last fight, Nieky [Holzken] showed him different looks and it gave him problems. I saw him have trouble with Nieky’s boxing, compared to JWP’s traditional Muay Thai."

On March 26, Folayang will face Wayne Parr in a fight between former champions.

Teammate Lito Adiwang says Muay Thai match will bring the best out of Eduard Folayang

Team Lakay has been a base for great MMA fighters for quite some time now. They include former ONE world champion Eduard Folayang and Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang.

In a recent interview with GMA Network, Adiwang spoke about his teammate and said the upcoming Muay Thai fight at ONE X might bring out the best form of Folayang:

“This is a great time to show our base, which is wushu striking. [Parr] will bring out the best version of [Folayang]. It’s a big adjustment for [Folayang], but I believe he will be able to overcome his opponent. After all, Team Lakay is one of the elite strikers in Asia."

Folayang began his career in striking sports with wushu. He spent a decade in mixed martial arts and is now returning to the striking realm in the form of Muay Thai.

Adiwang added on Instagram:

"Eduard Folayang takes on John Wayne Parr in an EPIC wushu vs. Muay Thai striking showdown at ONE X!"

