“I’ve given everything in my career” - John Wayne Parr puts it all on the line for 100th victory

At ONE X, Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr will make the walk seeking his 100th victory. The Australian's career has been one of overcoming great odds. He became a kickboxing and Muay Thai superstar and had longevity in a young person's sport.

Despite being 45 years old, John Wayne Parr said he would bet on himself. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the striker said:

“If I was a betting man, I’d put one dollar on myself – a whole dollar.”

The Australian fighter has had an accomplished career but he still wants one more highlight victory to be fully satisfied. He further said:

“I’m looking for a knockout. I want to finish my career with a highlight-reel finish. And if not, I just want to get the win. I have 99 wins. I just need one more win to crack 100. I’ll be really excited to get that monkey off my back and finally reach my potential and retire satisfied, knowing that I’ve given everything in my career.”

John Wayne Parr will fight for his 100th victory at ONE X on March 26. In a post on Instagram, the Aussie detailed how far he's come in his career. In the caption, he wrote:

"Photo on the left was when I was a 19yo kid with 13 fights. Was living in a Thai camp sleeping on a wooden floor for four years. All I could dream about was one day being successful so I didn’t have to live in poverty any more. Photo on right was all motivated so I didn’t have to go back being that kid in the left."

John Wayne Parr Faces Former Champion Eduard Folayang at ONE X

In seeking to reach the pinnacle of his striking career and accomplish 100 victories, John Wayne Parr will face a challenging test at ONE X. Standing in the Australian's way is former ONE lightweight title holder Eduard Folayang, of the Philippines.

While this respective fight will be a Muay Thai contest, Folayang is a former MMA champion who is happy to rise to the occasion of battling an accomplished fighter in their own sport. Folayang has a martial arts background in Wushu, holding multiple titles and medals in the discipline.

The battle between the former champions at ONE X will be broadcast live on March 26. Tune in to watch the drama and action unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard