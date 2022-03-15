John Wayne Parr passes stress test in his medicals ahead of ONE X

John Wayne Parr recently revealed he passed a stress test to ensure that he is fit to compete at ONE X. He shared the news on Instagram.

The 45-year-old is set to compete at ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show against Eduard Folayang in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai bout.

John Wayne Parr said in the caption:

“Busy morning with medical’s to get passed to compete on #onex. Today was a stress test running on an inverted treadmill to make sure the heart was strong, and passed with flying colours. Worst part the test was a few hours after already running 10km for training this morning."

Parr is no spring chicken but is still clearly battle-ready in terms of fitness. An active fighting career that has spanned close to three decades has helped him stay in top form despite his age.

With just a little over a week to go before his match, the Australian Muay Thai legend looks poised to give his fans one last memorable performance in the sport that he loves.

John Wayne Parr goes for 100 wins at ONE X

John Wayne Parr is looking to close his incredible Muay Thai career with 100 wins at ONE X.

Muay Thai fighters outside Thailand don’t have as many opportunities to compete as their Thai counterparts, which makes Parr’s effort to achieve 100 wins truly magical. Fittingly, he will get a chance to do it in a monumental event like ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show.

It will not come easy though. Standing in his way is the man widely regarded as the face of Philippine MMA in Eduard Folayang.

For the first time in his ONE Championship career, Folayang will be stepping into the all-striking domain of ONE Super Series to face a fellow legend in Parr. However, don’t make the mistake of thinking that Folayang can’t hold his own in the striking arts.

‘The Landslide’ is a former Philippine national team standout for wushu before claiming multiple championships in MMA. Folayang’s contributions to the growth of martial arts in his home country make him a worthy adversary for Parr’s last fight.

Catch the two legends collide at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

Edited by Harvey Leonard