Grand Prix glory: everything you need to know about Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE: X

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Chingiz Allazov won't be holding anything back when they collide at ONE X: Part I, which goes live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

The Thai and the Belarusian athletes – stars in their respective kickboxing styles – will unload a barrage of punches and some rib-rattling kicks during the ONE featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix championship final. At the same time, they will be very cautious with their respective approaches towards one another, as one mistake could very well determine the outcome of this bout.

Fans can expect a striking masterclass throughout the contest at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showpiece.

Both men are exceptional at what they do and deserve to be declared the winner. Unfortunately, only one can be crowned as the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Champion.

Ahead of this scheduled five-round thriller, we take a look at Sitthichai and Allazov's journey leading up to this epic final.

The history behind Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai

Sittichai and Allazov are no strangers to one another. The pair engaged in an absolute barnburner during their time competing in the European kickboxing scene.

Back then, it was the Thai's unique blend of Muay Thai and kickboxing that earned him a decision win over 'Chinga'. It didn't come easy, though.

Allazov went toe-to-toe with Sittichai until the final bell. The attacking nature of his Dutch kickboxing style did throw off the Muay Thai specialist on a couple of occasions, but the latter stayed sharp throughout.

Watch their first showdown below:

‘Killer Kid’ – credit where it's due – never fell for Allazov's textbook traps in the pocket. Instead, he connected when he wanted and landed more significant blows right up until the end of the bout.

Fans were hoping to see them run it back again. Unfortunately, due to their career trajectories, that seemed like a distant dream.

However, after eight long years, kickboxing fans will finally get the match they have been waiting for under the the promotion's striking-only division, which boasts the greatest troops in the world of Muay Thai and kickboxing today.

Sitthichai and Allazov's march into the final

Both men had very contrasting routes into the final.

The No. 3-ranked Thai was paired against the high-flying Tayfun Ozcan in the quarterfinals of the GP at ONE: First Strike. Sitthichai's experience and technical prowess proved to be too much for the young star.

In the semifinals, he crossed paths with a familiar foe – Davit Kiria. Sitthichai was two up in their rivalry. Interestingly, the Thai was quick to secure his third win against Kiria, putting up a striking clinic in their nine-minute battle.

Allazov, meanwhile, sealed his place in the final with a couple of highlight-reel performances on the global stage. In the final eight of the tournament, the No. 4-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender folded Samy Sana in half in just 39 seconds.

His pace, aggression, and technique were on point – and he let his kicks and punches fly with ill-intent until the Frenchman was left extinguished on the canvas.

In the semifinals at ONE: Only The Brave in January this year, he wrapped up another quick win at the expense of Jo Nattawut. As he did in his previous tie, ‘Chinga’ showed no mercy in the striking department, eventually knocking out the Thai with a left hook at 1:55 of the opening frame.

The two-time K1 kickboxing world champion hopes to add another knockout to his resume and lift the tournament’s prestigious belt at ONE X. However, Sitthichai is not going to be an easy rival to stop.

What’s at stake for Sitthichai and Allazov?

Before they can dream of having the Grand Prix strap on their shoulders, they must first execute their plans to perfection inside the circle. Allazov and Sitthichai are in fine form, and given their track records, fans can expect a vicious battle.

Sitthichai’s counter-attacking kickboxing style and his finesse in Muay Thai make him one of the toughest fighters to beat in the sport. On the other side of the coin, though, you have a warrior who pushes the tempo right from the start of a fight.

Allazov’s power in his fists and fight IQ could spell danger for the Thai. Sitthichai knows that 'Chinga' has tremendously evolved since their last meeting, so he won't take anything for granted against the Minsk resident.

Both parties have all the necessary tools to become the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion. With the coveted silver belt, a confirmed shot at the division king, and a potential US$50,000 performance bonus on the line – should they put on a good show – expect nothing but kickboxing at its finest when the pair trade leather at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

