Maybe he's better than Petrosyan, Grigorian and Superbon - ONE Championship's Chingiz Allazov immediately starts training for ONE X GP finals with Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix finalist Chingiz Allazov is not sitting on his laurels following a masterful knockout of Jo Nattawut at ONE: Only the Brave.

In the post-event press conference, the Azerbaijani-Belarusian striker revealed that he will immediately start training for his finals opponent at ONE X, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong:

"My plan tomorrow, I have training. I'm preparing for my next opponent, Sitthichai. You know, Sitthichai is better than all fighters in this event. Maybe he is better than [Giorgio] Petrosyan, better than [Marat] Grigorian, better than Superbon. He's a top fighter, same as me. I'll focus now 100%. Tomorrow, I start my training."

Allazov gave high praise to his next opponent, and for good reason. In Sitthichai's semifinals match, also at Only the Brave, the 30-year-old Thai star dissected Davit Kiria for the third time in their careers and the first in ONE Championship.

Sitthichai called the trilogy bout, seven years in the making, as nothing but "target practice". He still put his money where his mouth is with an easy unanimous decision win.

Allazov is not even thinking about what's next for him after ONE X on March 26. He only has Sitthichai in his sights:

"This year, I don't know. After the tournament, I can say it. But now, my focus is only on this tournament. For me, this eight-fighter tournament is better than fighting Superbon, Petrosyan and Grigorian."

Chingiz Allazov continues hard-hitting start in ONE Championship

Since coming over from Bellator, Chingiz Allazov has been nothing but impressive in his short time in ONE Championship.

In his promotional debut in April 2021, the 28-year-old suffered a close split decision loss against Enriko Kehl. However, he quickly rebounded by handing Samy Sana his first career knockout loss in lightning-quick fashion.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship 39 SECONDS ⏱ is all it took for Chingiz Allazovto take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #ONEFirstStrike 39 SECONDS ⏱ is all it took for Chingiz Allazov 🇦🇿🇧🇾 to take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/ldBpNxUMja

With another first-round knockout in the bag after Only the Brave, Allazov is coming in red hot with ONE X less than two months away.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sitthichai can either douse that fire or just be the next casualty of Allazov's striking surge. Their ONE X clash will certainly be a can't-miss viewing experience.

Edited by Aziel Karthak