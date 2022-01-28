Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Chingiz Allazov earn featherweight kickboxing grand finals slots in ONE: Only the Brave

ONE: Only the Brave finalized the cast of the featherweight kickboxing Grand Prix finals with Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Chingiz Allazov earning victories in their respective semi-final bouts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It took three full rounds to decide which fighter will win in the main event. Sitthichai fought a smart battle and survived a late surge from Davit Kiria to earn the unanimous decision.

Chingiz Allazov was the first to enter the featherweight kickboxing grand prix finals. In an incredible performance, he knocked out Jo Nattawut in the first round at the 0:55 mark. Allazov earned a $50,000 fighter bonus with the early finish at ONE: Only the Brave.

It took Zhang Lipeng only 36 seconds to land a powerful two-punch combination to knock out Ruslan Emilbek Uulu. 'The Warrior' scored his second victory in ONE Championship and will also be bringing home the $50,000 fighter bonus.

Rade Opacic showcased his power in a heavyweight kickboxing bout and overwhelmed Francesko Xhaja. The bout ended with the Serbian fighter knocking down his opponent two minutes into the second round to score a TKO win.

A perfectly timed left hook by Hiroyuki Tetsuka to the chin of Edson Marques dropped the Brazilian to the mat to secure the knockout victory. This is the third win of the 'Japanese Beast' in ONE Championship and all of those bouts have ended in knockouts.

An intense battle between Jarred Brooks and Hiroba Minowa opened the main card. 'The Monkey God' was able to cut the face of the Japanese fighter in the first round and dominated the ground game in the first 10 minutes of the match.

Brooks landed an accidental low blow in the third round but Minowa shrugged off the pain and continued. The third round ended with both fighters swinging but the early aggression helped Brooks take home the win.

The action during ONE: Only the Brave lead card

A powerful left hand by birthday boy Ivan Kodratev landed on the face of Dovydas Rimkus to give the Lithuanian his first professional kickboxing loss. The fight ended at the 0:35 mark of the third round.

Tatsumitsu Wada prevented Wang Shuo from having his way inside the MMA cage and was successful in controlling the match on the ground. 'The Sweeper' snapped his opponent's five-fight win streak, earning a unanimous decision victory.

It was a battle of the grapplers to kick off ONE: Only the Brave. Purev Otgonjargal dominated the match along with good counters on the ground earning all the nods from the judges against Micael de Jesus.

This was the first time Purev had reached the judges' scorecards in his MMA career and he continues to roll with a nine-fight win streak.

Official Results of ONE: Only the Brave

Featherweight - Kickboxing: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Davit Kiria via Unanimous Decision

Featherweight - Kickboxing: Chingiz Allazov def. Jo Nattawut via KO (Punches) (1:55 of Round 1)

Lightweight - MMA: Zhang Lipeng def. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu via KO (Punches) (0:36 of Round 1)

Heavyweight - Kickboxing: Rade Opacic def. Francesko Xhaja via TKO (Punches) (2:00 of Round 2)

Welterweight - MMA: Hiroyuki Tetsuka def. Edson Marques via KO (Punch) (1:05 of Round 3)

Strawweight - MMA: Jarred Brooks def. Hiroba Minowa via Unanimous Decision

Catchweight (71.65 kg) - Kickboxing: Ivan Kondratev def. Dovydas Rimuks via KO (Punch) (0:35 of Round 3)

Catchweight (61.5 kg) - MMA: Tatsumitsu Wada def. Wang Shuo via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight - MMA: Purev Otgonjargal def. Micael de Jesus via Unanimous Decision

