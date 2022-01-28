ONE Championship's Jarred Brooks calls out Joshua Pacio again, wants strawweight title fight after ONE: Only The Brave win

ONE Championship's Jarred Brooks put his money where his mouth is at ONE: Only The Brave with a unanimous decision win against Hiroba Minowa.

Now, 'The Monkey God' wants to be the alpha of the strawweight division and once again called out reigning champion Joshua Pacio immediately after his win:

"I'm super prepared! Joshua Pacio, you better be ready, baby! The Monkey God is coming!"

Brooks has seen a sharp rise up the rankings since his arrival at ONE. Shortly after choking out Lito Adiwang last November, the 28-year-old landed at No.3 in the strawweight rankings, just behind Bokang Masunyane and Yosuke Saruta.

However, after his win over the No.4-ranked Minowa, the feisty American is seemingly refusing to wait any longer for a title fight. His post-fight interview was a strong indication of that:

"Daddy's home, Joshua Pacio. I'll bend you right over my knee just like I did Hiroba. I'm ready, man. Nobody's gonna beat me in this division, not Bokang [Masunyane], not you. I'm coming for the whole flyweight division too, baby!"

Jarred Brooks continues winning streak across multiple promotions, wants more in ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks has traveled far and wide across many renowned MMA promotions, including Bellator, the UFC and, currently, ONE Championship.

In the midst of frequent landscape changes, Brooks has steadily maintained his winning ways. With his win over Minowa, he has now won five straight fights dating back to his last UFC outing in 2018.

However, Joshua Pacio is no pushover. Being the reigning strawweight champion, after all, the Team Lakay star has won four straight fights and eight of his last nine.

One winning run would have to end if Brooks and Pacio meet. It will certainly be a must-watch fight if it gets booked next.

Edited by Harvey Leonard