"A closed mouth don’t get fed" - Jarred Brooks explains why he trash talks in ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks certainly made his presence the very minute he signed the contract. 'The Monkey God' immediately called out numerous fighters in the strawweight division even before going to his first fight and he bares that he was not always like this in the past.

There was so much to mention about how many times Brooks got into another fighter's skin and he even tried to score a date with Stamp Fairtex.

In an interview with The AllStar, 'The Monkey God' learned to use his mouth more often after realizing that it gets him more opportunities in his budding MMA career.

"I learned that a long time ago when I was in the UFC. I was just happy that I got the win and I was just talking stuff that wasn’t even like nobody wanted to see," said Brooks.

Looking to recalibrate his mistakes, Brooks repackaged himself and made a point of being more vocal in moving to ONE Championship. The 28-year-old fighter is in the prime of his powers and he will see to it that he gets what he wants from then on.

"I got a second chance at this. I’m definitely calling my shots and a closed mouth don’t get fed," Brooks said.

Jarred Brooks is confident that no other strawweight in ONE Championship can matchup against him

Prior to entering the ONE Championship roster, Jarred Brooks boasted an impressive resume gathering experience from Bellator, Pancrase, Rizin and the UFC to name a few.

He has only lost two fights and one of them is bringing reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo to the brink. Brooks encountered 'Deus da Guerra' back in October 2017 and that fight ended in a majority decision.

Sizing up the ONE Championship strawweight division, Brooks doesn't see anyone that can give him a good challenge.

"I just think I’m n all-around great fighter. I think that I have the things that all these guys want. They want the wrestling, they want the kickboxing, I have the regular strictly jiu-jitsu kind of stuff," said Brooks. I’m just a very well rounded fighter and I’m smart and intellectual when it comes down to the game. I think I’m waves above the strawweight division."

