Watch: ONE Championship newcomer Jarred Brooks vs. former UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo

In 2017, ONE Championship newcomer Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks fought a grueling battle against former UFC champion Deiveson 'Deus Da Guerra' Figueiredo. It was 'The Monkey God' versus the 'God of War' in the UFC octagon. The pair delivered a high-paced bout where they both got a few good licks in.

Despite losing via a close split decision, Brooks gave Figueiredo a lot of problems. Some might argue that the skilled wrestler should have won the fight. 'The Monkey God' executed his unstoppable wrestling and slammed his opponent multiple times. Once the fight hit the ground, Brooks was able to maintain excellent control from top position. 'God of War' had no answer to Brooks' grappling assault every time the state wrestling champ grabbed hold of him.

Figueiredo has always been reliant on his earth-rattling power and lightning-quick explosiveness. He tends to relax and cruise around before pouncing like a panther on his opponents. For the most part, Brooks was able to prevent Figueiredo from pulling the trigger by closing the distance quickly and going for takedowns.

Watch the highlights of the fight below:

ONE Championship newcomer Jarred Brooks makes his promotional debut against Lito Adiwang

On November 26, Jarred Brooks will face ONE Championship's rising star Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang in the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN III. Serving as the third leg of ONE's 'NEXTGEN' series, the event will showcase up-and-coming fighters across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Adiwang has striking similarities to Figueiredo in that the Filipino wushu champion is also well-known for his otherworldly explosiveness. The only difference is that Adiwang operates at a pace that's similar to an Energizer bunny.

Brooks better have his wrestling bag of tricks ready as it's going to be difficult to control Adiwang when he gets going. Either way, this fight will be a treat as we'll get to see two exciting strawweights lock horns inside the ONE Championship circle.

