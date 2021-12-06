Jarred Brooks wants a "date" with Stamp Fairtex, Thai fighter responds with a challenge

‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks wants to take newly-crowned ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex out on a date.

The controversial flyweight recently commented on an Instagram reel posted on ONE Championship’s official Instagram account. The post was a feature on Stamp and her journey through Muay Thai, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

“@stamp_fairtex what’s up let’s go on a date or some?” Jarred Brooks commented.

Surprisingly, Stamp replied to the comment and said she would consider going on a date with Jarred Brooks. However, only if ‘The Monkey God’ could beat her former beau, reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon, whom she also tagged.

“@the_monkeygod I maybe date you if you can win ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world championship @rodtang_jimungnon”

Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang Jitmuangnon were in a relationship over a year ago. The two trained together at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand and formed a close bond, but later announced they had broken up. However, rumors suggest Rodtang is trying to get back with Stamp.

Jarred Brooks ruffling the feathers

Jarred Brooks is no stranger to controversy. The moment he arrived in ONE Championship, the 28-year-old former UFC and Bellator veteran was already calling out all the strawweight contenders.

With a knack for getting into the minds of his opponents and underneath their skin, Jarred Brooks brings a whole new air of pre-fight pageantry that ONE Championship and their brand are not accustomed to.

Jarred Brooks recently made his ONE Championship debut against the Philippines’ Lito ‘Thunder Kid’ Adiwang, previously the strawweight division’s No.5-ranked contender. Brooks submitted Adiwang with an arm triangle choke in the second round of their main event battle at ONE: NextGen III in Singapore.

The victory propelled Jarred Brooks to the No.3 spot in the division, erstwhile kicking Adiwang out of the top five once again.

If Jarred Brooks does accept Stamp’s challenge and faces Rodtang for the flyweight Muay Thai world title, he will have to move up one weight class against arguably the most fearsome striker in the world.

Rodtang is currently deep in preparations for a highly anticipated “special rules” bout against MMA legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson, which is slated for ONE X in early 2022.

