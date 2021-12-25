Jarred Brooks wants to ‘terminate’ Hiroba Minowa and take ONE strawweight title from Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks has some grand plans for his time in ONE Championship. The American is looking to ascend the ONE rankings and eventually dethron the reigning champion, Joshua Pacio.

Brooks made a triumphant ONE Championship debut at ONE: NextGen III. He finished formerly ranked Lito Adiwang of Team Lakay in the main event with an arm triangle choke in the second round.

Since then, the 28-year-old from Indiana says it has been nothing but “tunnel vision” for him, and that he’s looking for a fast-track to the organization’s strawweight belt.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks said he wants to “terminate” No. 4-ranked strawweight contender Hiroba Minowa. He added that he will set his sights on ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio after beating Minowa. He said:

“I’m one fight away from fighting Josh. I think that Minowa’s number one on the list. Then we go from there, and we got Pacio. And that’s up to him. That’s just a waiting game. I’m ready to fight right after Hiroba, if he wants to go.”

He added:

“I think it will be a super exciting fight when it happens. I have to get past Minowa first. Minowa’s been doing the running game for a little while, and I’m going to Arnold Schwarzenegger him.”

Jarred Brooks eyes an epic showdown with ONE champion Joshua Pacio

Since arriving in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has made his intentions abundantly clear. He’s coming for Joshua Pacio’s strawweight title, and he’s willing to barrel through anyone in his way to get to it.

Brooks maintains he has a lot of respect for Pacio and thinks he’s a fantastic fighter. 'The Monkey God' said:

“Yeah, there is that pressure underneath him to have to win for his team. Josh has a fighting IQ, and I understand that he has a fighting IQ. But at the end of the day, this is a chess match, and I think I’ve been doing mixed martial arts – all of the mixed martial arts – more than Josh compared to his wushu background and stuff like that.”

He added:

“But he needs to get really, really prepared. I really want to have a good fight with Josh, and I don’t want it to necessarily go the distance, but I want to feel that thing in the back of my head like, ‘Oh, yeah, this guy’s really good.’ You know?”

