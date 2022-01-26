Latest ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Only The Brave

The ONE Championship fight card for its upcoming event ONE: Only The Brave will surely produce fireworks from start to finish.

The Asian organization looks set to continue its momentum and provide awesome fights in the first quarter of the year. Set to go down on January 28, the 11-fight event will showcase kickboxing and MMA action across the lead card and the main card.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FIGHT CARD Smokin' Jo Nattawut steps up to face Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria is your NEW main event 🥊 Don't miss these elite strikers and more this Friday! #ONEOnlyTheBrave

The event will be headlined by two kickboxing bouts as part of ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament. The highly-touted Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong faces the dangerous Georgian Davit Kiria in the main event. In the co-main event, Jo Nattawut will clash with 4th-ranked featherweight kickboxer Chingiz Allazov.

The ONE Championship fight card will also feature two MMA knockout artists who are set to clash with a potential title shot on the line. No.1-ranked featherweight Kim Jae Woong will finally lock horns with his rival, Tang Kai.

For the full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Only The Brave, check out the details below:

Full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Only The Brave

Main Card

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria (Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal)

Jo Nattawut vs. Chingiz Allazov (Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal)

Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai (mixed martial arts – featherweight)

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Zhang Lipeng (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Rade Opacic vs. Francesko Xhaja (kickboxing – heavyweight)

Hiroba Minowa vs. Jarred Brooks (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Lead Card

Ivan Kondratev vs. Dovydas Rimkus (Kickboxing World Grand Prix alternate)

Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Wang Shuo (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

Edson Marques vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Anderson Silva vs. Paul Elliott (mixed martial arts – light heavyweight)

Purev Otgonjargal vs. Micael De Jesus (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

