Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong warns Davit Kiria that he will deliver two ‘deadly gifts’ during trilogy fight

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong has punished Davit Kiria twice with his immense attacking weapons. However, that did not stop the Thai fighter from dropping yet another reminder to his longtime rival ahead of their trilogy bout at ONE: Only the Brave.

The Thai fighter also believes he already has one foot in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final.

Speaking to ONE, Sitthichai stated:

“This is our third date and I will beat you again because my next goal is the ONE world championship. So, I’ll move on from you. Let’s finish our business here… and you’d better watch out for my left shin and knee – because they are deadly... I will use my left kick with him from a distance because I know that he doesn’t like knees from a southpaw like me. So, I will use my shins and knees to weaken him. I have prepared these two gifts for him. And, if I get a chance to knock him out, I’ll do it for sure.”

In their first meeting, the Thai striker folded his Georgian foe in half courtesy of a body shot and left knee combination. Kiria was down on all fours and failed to answer the referee’s 10-count.

A year later, the kickboxing stars went to war once again. Though Sitthichai could not finish Kiria inside three rounds, the Muay Thai specialist troubled his foe with his relentless offense and took home a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

Sitthichai feels that Kiria has excelled since their last meeting

Despite his confidence leading up to their third encounter at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next Friday, January 28, the Thai striking phenom believes his opponent has evolved into a far superior athlete compared to that in their previous two encounters.

“Even though this fight is my third time facing Davit Kiria, I still feel the same excitement because he has made obvious progress. His skills have definitely improved. I will not be careless because he is better, especially his punches. I need to be careful of that... He won by knockout in the last fight. I see that his punch is heavier and his body has gotten even better. So, I’m excited to have a chance to fight against him again this time.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Sitthichai versus Kiria will serve as the co-main event of ONE’s second show of the year. The other semifinal of the promotion’s epic eight-man tournament between Marat Grigorian and Chingiz Allazov will headline the card.

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by Harvey Leonard