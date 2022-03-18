3 weapons that can power Sitthichai past Allazov in ONE Featherweight Kickboxing GP Championship Final 

On his day, Sitthichai ‘Killer Kid’ Sitsongpeenong can surprise any opposition with his kickboxing prowess. The Thai striker is elegant under any circumstance, be it playing to his opponent’s pace or trying to break through a resolute defense.

The eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion will have another chance to put his striking arsenal on show when he goes to war with Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov in the main event of ONE X: PART I on Saturday, March 26.

Both strikers punched their tickets into the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final after putting on a couple of striking clinics in the earlier rounds.

Sitthichai edged Tayfun Ozcan in a back-and-forth war in the quarterfinals and followed it up with a masterclass to oust Davit Kiria via decision in the last four. Allazov, on the other hand, folded Samy Sana in half in just 39 seconds and knocked out Smokin' Jo Nattawut slightly under the two-minute mark of their semifinal tussle.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| 26 March | Tickets bit.ly/ONEXTickets 🥊 THE FINAL TWO 🥊 Chingiz Allazov takes on Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship at ONE X! #ONEX | 26 March | Tickets 🥊 THE FINAL TWO 🥊 Chingiz Allazov takes on Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship at ONE X! 👑 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEX | 26 March | Tickets 👉 bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/qXs0C501Su

‘Chinga’ is expected to achieve yet another highlight-reel knockout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium against Sitthichai. However, if the Thai can stay sharp, he'll trouble the Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter with his inch-perfect techniques.

Here are three weapons that he'll be relying on to earn him the prestigious silver strap and a shot at the winner of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title tilt between Superbon and Marat Grigorian.

#3. Sitthichai's powerful hooks

Sitthichai’s hooks are something Allazov will have to worry about if he decides to fight inside the pocket with the hopes of finding a quick knockout.

The Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp standout unleashes his left and right hooks the moment his rivals drop their guard. He’s also not afraid to be on the receiving end of a couple of punches to set it up.

Sitthichai has uncorked hooks in the past that have floored top names in the game. The most notable of the lot was his right hook that dropped Superbon when they clashed in China in 2016.

Sitthichai leaned backward to avoid the current featherweight kickboxing world champion’s devastating right kick. Wthin a split second, the No. 3-ranked contender connected with his trademark hook.

Ozcan and Kiria were peppered with a couple of these hooks too. Though it failed to trouble them, it's a weapon that ‘Killer Kid’ can rely on, especially if Allazov leaves his temple or chin exposed.

#2. Sitthichai's stinging left kicks

What makes the Thai striking dynamo’s left kicks very special is that they connect with tremendous power and pace without him needing to be set up.

The southpaw striker’s left limb is ready to rip through enemy territory and is always his first line of defense when a rival decides to advance and trade leather from short range. He uses it to wear his opponent down, whether it is aimed at the shins, arms, ribs, or head.

The multi-time kickboxing world champion also uses it to dictate range while trying to draw his opponent into an attack.

It would be the perfect weapon for him to use against Allazov, who owns a seven-centimeter height advantage over the Thai. If he can close the distance or fend off Allazov’s aggressive game plan with his chopping left kicks, ‘Chinga’ could find himself in deep waters in the later rounds.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship "Killer Kid" meets Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Final on 26 March at ONE X! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| 26 March | Tickets bit.ly/ONEXTickets Sitthichai goes AIRBORNE"Killer Kid" meets Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Final on 26 March at ONE X! #ONEX | 26 March | Tickets Sitthichai goes AIRBORNE ✈️ "Killer Kid" meets Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Final on 26 March at ONE X! 🏆 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEX | 26 March | Tickets 👉 bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/Zkx69otCux

#1. Sitthichai's surgical precision with his fists

Sitthichai’s short-range weapons and left kicks have been his go-to weapons in Muay Thai since day one. When the Thai switched from ‘the art of eight limbs’ to kickboxing, his enemies had another skill to worry about: his ability to deliver high-volume combinations and strikes with pinpoint accuracy.

He may not possess as much finesse as Giorgio Petrosyan does with his fists, but he isn’t too far from the kickboxing GOAT where surgical precision is concerned. He owns a tight defense and only throws or counters when he needs to. When he does, bet on it to land.

Allazov has good footwork and is sharp at responding to attacks from all angles. But if the Thai can combine these three weapons and hit when it matters the most, he'll make the trip back to Thailand with the tournament’s prestigious silver belt safely tucked away in his luggage bag.

Edited by Harvey Leonard