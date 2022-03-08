Mitch Chilson gauges interest in hypothetical Tayfun Ozcan vs. Samy Sana bout

Circle-side commentator Mitch Chilson hopes ONE Championship will fulfill Tayfun Ozcan’s wishes and grant him a match against Samy ‘AK47’ Sana.

The Dutch-Turkish striker put on a striking clinic at ONE: Full Circle on February 25. In doing so, he returned to the win column at the expense of Germany’s Enriko ‘The Hurricane’ Kehl.

Following the win, ’Turbine' told Chilson that he has a particular interest in Sana, the inaugural ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix finalist.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



@ONEChampionship | #ONEFullCircle Tayfun Özcan's overhand right keeps finding its target, battering a tough Enriko Kehl for the unanimous decision win! Tayfun Özcan's overhand right keeps finding its target, battering a tough Enriko Kehl for the unanimous decision win! @ONEChampionship | #ONEFullCircle https://t.co/6Ncny1tLls

Chilson wishes for the hypothetical bout to happen soon. He recently took to Instagram to ask followers whether they also would love to catch the two trading leather on the global stage.

“'The Turkish Turbine' calmed the storm that is 'The Hurricane' at Full Circle. In his pre-fight interview he told me what he wanted to do and how he would change things up if things didn’t go his way.”

His post continued:

“It was a great performance against one of the best in the world, Enriko Kehl. Tayfun Ozcan gave a good interview and [an] awesome call out of Samy Sana. Another cool moment captured by @duxcarvajal but if he gave me more photos I would post them all. Who wants to see @tayfunozcan91 VS @samy_sana75?”

Tayfun Ozcan’s win against Kehl was his first triumph in the Circle. Sana, on the other hand, has picked up three victories on the global stage. The 33-year-old French striker, however, has endured a couple of tough losses – most recently his 39-second knockout defeat to Chingiz Allazov at ONE: First Strike.

Both athletes are capable of defeating one another with their unique skill sets. A match between the pair would undoubtedly leave fans on the edge of their seats and could result in a highlight-reel knockout.

What makes Tayfun Ozcan one of the best strikers in ONE Super Series?

As seen in his most recent outing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Tayfun Ozcan blends power with pace, pretty effortlessly.

The 30-year-old fighter is intelligent to set up his offensive weapon, drawing his opponents with feints and jabs before relentlessly coming forward behind his rapid punching combinations, heavy low kicks and knees.

He shines the best every time he gets himself within enemy territory, unloading a barrage of strikes and creating angles to exit or enter with more strikes.

Things might get tougher for the Dutch-Turkish star if he wants to start making his way towards the peak of the featherweight kickboxing division.

However, he is confident that he can stand and bang with the division's best stars. Besides, attractive performances are always guaranteed every time he sets foot inside the Circle.

Edited by Harvey Leonard