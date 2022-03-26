ONE X results and highlights: Yoshihiro Akiyama stops Shinya Aoki in culmination to years-long feud

It’s the culmination of a 14-year blood feud between Yoshihiro Akiyama and Shinya Aoki. The two Japanese legends unleashed pent-up aggression and hatred towards one another inside the circle in their lightweight bout at ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Aoki and Akiyama’s hostilities towards each other were virtually present as both fighters made it known that they were inside the cage to hurt each other.

ONE X results: Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihiro Akiyama

Round 1:

Aoki wasted no time in implementing his game plan and he immediately shot for a single leg takedown against Akiyama.

When he couldn’t take Akiyama down, Aoki took control of the back and rode that throughout the round cranking ‘Sexyama’s’ face and neck but to no avail.

Round 2:

Aoki tried to shoot for a single leg takedown but it was the start of his imminent defeat when Akiyama caught the attempt and turned the tides in his favor.

Akiyama had control and landed several cracking punches and a knee straight to the face of Aoki.

Result: Yoshihiro Akiyama wins 1:50 into the second round via TKO

Yoshihiro Akiyama turned the tables around after a poor showing in the opening round of his fight against Shinya Aoki.

‘Sexyama’ stifled Aoki’s takedown attempt at the start of the second and it was then that he proceeded to impose his game plan on the fight.

Akiyama managed to pin Aoki to the cage and it was there that he poured on pure violence, landing stiff punches to the face. Akiyama even landed a knee before throwing several more right hands prompting referee Mohamed Sulaiman to stop the fight 1:50 minutes into the second.

The first round, however, belonged solely to ‘Tobikan Judan’ with the grappling icon quickly going for a submission seconds into the first round. Aoki had control of Akiyama’s back and attempted a rear naked choke but ‘Sexyama’ managed to hold on until the second. Akiyama's win also netted him a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Akiyama joined Danielle Kelly, Tang Kai, Kang Ji Won, Sinsamut Klinmee, and Hiroki Akimoto to receive the night bonus.

