"We like to play football" - Chingiz Allazov shares hobbies outside of martial arts

Chingiz Allazov is one of the best strikers in the world today, but he also likes to spend time outside training by staying active in other sports like football.

Allazov recently won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship, besting some of the top fighters in the world on his way to the title. Such a feat would not be possible without dedication to improving his craft, but that doesn’t mean he’s all training and no fun.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Chingiz Allazov revealed that he also plays other sports in his spare time. The Georgian-born Belarusian said:

“I like playing football [and] basketball. But before, [when] we don’t have fights, we go to play football [on the] street with Roman Kryklia - he is ONE light heavyweight [kickboxing world] champion in ONE Championship, you know? - and with other guys from my team. We like to play football.”

‘Chinga’ also shared that he likes to spend time with people close to his heart, and prefers staying active rather than just staying relaxed all the time.

“I like time with my family, I like time with my close friends. I don’t like [spending] all the time [just] relaxed, I like active [relaxation],” he said.

Chingiz Allazov could look into competing in MMA

The special-rules fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been inspired fighters to consider transitioning into a new sport. Chingiz Allazov counts himself as one of those who are considering the move, but not immediately.

In the same interview, Allazov said that he’s only focused on what’s immediately ahead of him. The 28-year-old said:

“MMA is another sport for me. But maybe [in the future] future [I could consider it]. Now, I focus only [on the] ONE Championship featherweight category. Now I focus on my next fight [to get] another win, inshallah. I focus only on [winning] this fight and after we have another plan, maybe.”

Allazov’s latest win against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong also came with the right to challenge for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

At ONE X last month, Superbon defended that title against Marat Grigorian, while Allazov won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship final against Sitthichai.

Their wins put them on a collision course against each other and Allazov is laser-focused on getting that win before thinking about anything else.

