Watch: Chingiz Allazov’s question mark kick on Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

Georgian-born kickboxer Chingiz Allazov met Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the final of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix earlier this year. 'Chinga' was able to pull off an impressive performance against the legendary Thai fighter and take the tournament title via decision.

Allazov used an aggressive strategy of walking down his opponent and initiating the exchanges. On Instagram, ONE Championship recently shared a clip from their Grand Prix championship fight:

"Poetry in motion."

In the video, Allazov starts the exchange with a punch combination. He then presses forward and the two fighters exchange kicks before the Belarusian fighter lands a question mark kick.

A question mark kick is when a fighter brings the knee up like they are striking the body, this is a misdirect, and then whips the foot higher to throw the kick now aimed for the head.

Allazov and Sitthichai fought in the final of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, coming into the competition with combined titles from K-1 Kickboxing, GLORY Kickboxing, WAKO, Kunlun, Lumpinee Stadium, and many more. The two expert kickboxers earned their way to the final round, defeating the best of the featherweight division.

Chingiz Allazov had a career-highlight performance against Sitthichai to earn the tournament title. Now that he's won it, Allazov is next in line to challenge divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Chingiz Allazov vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn

ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has had an incredible few years. The top pound-for-pound fighter earned this distinction by defeating fighters such as Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, Sitthichai, and others.

The Thai-born champion will next defend his world title against Grand Prix victor Chingiz Allazov later this year. However, Allazov feels he already has the better win having defeated Sitthichai.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Allazov explained:

"This fight with Sitthichai is my career fight. Sitthichai several times won in [the] GLORY [Kickboxing] promotion... He's the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world in kickboxing... for me Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon."

Allazov clearly holds Sitthichai in high regard and he even went so far as to say that Superbon is an easier fight.

"But I focus now on Superbon... Me and my team said maybe that me Superbon [is an] easier fight."

See our full interview with Chingiz Allazov below:

Allazov had an impressive victory over legendary fighter Sitthichai to capture the Grand Prix title and now stands as the number one contender against one of the most skilled kickboxers in history, Superbon. The two top kickboxers will likely fight later this year.

