ONE Championship wants to know who's ready to see Superbon vs. Chingiz Allazov for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title

Superbon Singha Mawynn and Chingiz Allazov are two champions on a collision course. These two fighters have risen to the very top of the most stacked division in kickboxing. Soon, they will be meeting for the undisputed ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing title.

"Who's ready to see Superbon Singha Mawynn defend his ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title against Chingiz Allazov?"

Originally from Thailand, Singha Mawynn is the number one ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer on the planet. He has risen to this position by defeating three incredible fighters.

First, the Phatthalung native beat Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, a former GLORY and Lumpinee Stadium champion. Next, he defeated the all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan via headkick knockout. Petrosyan held titles in K-1, ONE Championship, and GLORY.

The featherweight champion most recently defeated the last man to beat him, Marat Grigorian. The Armenian is a former champion who has captured titles in K-1, GLORY, and Kunlun. The 31-year-old put on a kickboxing masterclass when he defeated Grigorian at ONE X.

Chingiz Allazov won the 2021 ONE Kickboxing Featherweight World Grand Prix at ONE X, booking a date with the featherweight champion. The Belgian fighter has also held titles in K-1 and Kunlun. He is currently on a win streak having defeated both Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut via first-round knockout, plus Sitthichai by decision.

Chingiz Allazov defeats Sitthichai, and claims the Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix Championship. What a performance!



Now, these two champions must face each other for kickboxing supremacy.

Superbon and Chingiz Allazov discuss their championship showdown

In a recent interview with Calf Kick Sports, reigning ONE kickboxing featherweight champion Superbon Singha Mawynn discussed his next contender, Allazov. He explained that he would like to get back into the ONE circle as quickly as possible:

"We wait for ONE Championship. We've started training for him... I want to fight again really, really quick. I'm happy every time I jump in the ring. I'm so happy in the ring."

He was also asked what he thought of Allazov as a fighter and what his game plan would be. The Thai fighter explained:

"He's good, he's on the top level. He's quick, big guy, and tall. I think, for me, right now no one can stop me... Everyone knows me... We do our best... We do what we're good at... The fight is going to be fun."

Chingiz Allazov also recently discussed his thoughts on his title match against the Thai-born champion. Allazov spoke with Sportskeeda MMA and explained that his most recent opponent Sitthichai was better than the defending featherweight champion:

"I said before the fight with Sitthichai [that] for me Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon. You know why? He is a stability fighter. He has individual style, he has a good safe distance in the fight... I said before [that] this fight is my dream fight."

Superbon vs. Chingiz Allazov for the undisputed ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing title should be scheduled some time in 2022.

