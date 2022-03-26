"Power cannot beat me" - Superbon defends ONE featherweight title against Marat Grigorian with body attacks and control

Superbon came into ONE X with a massive amount of pressure. He was looking to defend his title while also trying to avenge a 30-second knockout loss to the Armenian-born challenger, Marat Grigorian.

The champion defended his title with authority, landing an arsenal of teep kicks, knees and roundhouse kicks to the body. He outpaced and outlanded his challenger over the full five rounds. It was a dominant and impressive showing.

Happy with himself, the Thai fighter said in the post-fight interview:

"I am so proud of myself. I tell the world I am the real number one. After I lose to him, he's got the power, I moved [away] from the power. Power cannot beat me right now."

For his next match, he will be meeting a friend of his, Chingiz Allazov, who won the ONE Featherweight Grand Prix earlier in the evening. To Allazov, he said:

"He is my friend... I will beat him."

@ONEChampionship | #ONEX Sitthichai, Petrosyan & now Grigorian.Superbon puts on a Kickboxing masterclass and continues one of the greatest winning streaks the sport has ever seen. Sitthichai, Petrosyan & now Grigorian. Superbon puts on a Kickboxing masterclass and continues one of the greatest winning streaks the sport has ever seen.@ONEChampionship | #ONEX https://t.co/IMUCGlJJQH

Superbon wins in five-round kickboxing masterclass

In the first two rounds, the 31-year-old was able to land better and control this championship fight. While he connected with thunderous kicks to the body, the real winner in the early rounds was the artillery of teep kicks he was lobbing at his opponent. A teep to the chest knocked Grigorian off of his feet in the second round.

Grigorian pushed forward, but the champion interrupted the combinations thrown by his opponent. Early in round three, the Armenian-born fighter pushed forward with more pressure and focused on power-punch combinations. However, Superbon was still landing thunderous kicks to his body, and visible redness began to show on Grigorian's mid-section.

At the start of round four, Grigorian charged forward with aggression looking to land power punches, while Superbon mixed kicks and knees to keep him largely at bay. The step-through knee became the champion's counter to Grigorian's pressure. From range, he landed a volley of teep kicks to the body.

In round five, Grigorian knew that only a knockout would win him the title at ONE Championship's 10-year show. He tried to walk down the champion, but Superbon once again countered with knees to the body. Undeterred, Grigorian marched forward, but the skillful Thai was still able to outland him and control the fight.

In a kickboxing masterclass, the champion successfully defended his title and avenged his loss. He won via unanimous decision.

