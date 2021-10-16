Superbon not calling himself the GOAT after beating Giorgio Petrosyan in ONE: First Strike

ONE: First Strike delivered a lot of fireworks inside the cage. The biggest of them was the knockout victory by Superbon Banchamek over Giorgio Petrosyan in the main event.

The Thai fighter is now the ONE featherweight kickboxing champion and he did that by beating one of the best to ever step in the ring. The knockout happened in the second round when Superbon unleashed a devastating right kick to the chin, sending Petrosyan falling to the ground.

Superbon's goal was complete and he did it against a fighter that he had longed to compete against:

"It has been an honor for me to compete with him. You know he is just the best and my wish list fighters that I would like to compete with. Let’s say he is my kind of idol and I do respect him but however, I won in this fight. I do feel happy more than ever," said Superbon during the post-match media interview.

Beating Petrosyan made Superbon one of just two fighters to knock out the multi-titled kickboxer. His professional kickboxing record now improves to 112-27 and it is his 27th career KO.

Beating the GOAT in ONE: First Strike

Two fighters from around the world are in the argument on who is the kickboxing GOAT. The debate has been leaning towards Giorgio Petrosyan over Buakaw Banchamek and the Armenian fighter is already considered the Michael Jordan of the sport.

By beating Petrosyan, Superbon may have entered the conversation but the 31-year-old fighter does not see himself that way:

"I don’t want to say to myself that I am the GOAT for now but today I am the champion. However, I need to improve myself to be better and better so I don’t want myself to compare to either Buakaw or Petrosyan. I will just be me," said Superbon.

The challenge right now for Superbon is to hold the ONE featherweight title for as long as he can. His dominance in the future of the sport will determine if he can be considered in conversations with Petrosyan and Buakaw as the best to do it in kickboxing.

Superbon now awaits the winner of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix to determine who he will defend the title against first.

