Superbon Singha Mawynn’s accurate striking against Giorgio Petrosyan is a sight to behold

Superbon Singha Mawynn shocked the world when he knocked out kickboxing all-time great Giorgio Petrosyan with a headkick. This 2021 fight also won Superbon the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip from the title bout on Instagram. The caption along with the clip read:

"Superbon Singha Mawynn has it all figured out."

This clip shows the Thai-born fighter setting up his headkick by using powerful body kicks. Throughout the fight, Superbon was targeting the body of his Italian opponent. Even in this short clip, he throws two roundhouse kicks to the body, in an attempt to pull down the guard of Petrosyan, then follow it up with a headkick.

'The Doctor' Giorgio Petrosyan might be the greatest kickboxer in history. He has collected world titles in K-1 MAX, GLORY Kickboxing, ONE Championship, ISKA, and tons of others.

The Italian-born kickboxer is a technical marvel in the sport. ONE Championship commentator Michael Schiavello compared watching Petrosyan kickbox to watching Da Vinci paint.

In 2021, Petrosyan was knocked out with a headkick from Superbon who now reigns over the featherweight division.

Superbon Singha Mawynn and Petrosyan discuss their fight

Superbon Singha Mawynn had studied the tape of Giorgio Petrosyan for years and said he was one of the fighters he looked up to when he was learning how to fight. On his own YouTube channel, Superbon offered a breakdown of this championship match and said:

“I’ve been studying his fights for my game plan. When he was gonna throw a punch, I moved away. I used my hook to measure him so I could move my body to the left.

"Normally, people would throw their left hook followed by a right cross. But if I did that, he would land back and throw a left punch. Because I knew that, I changed to hook then followed by a jumping head kick.”

Superbon earned a career highlight in defeating the all-time kickboxing great and later went on to defend his ONE world title in a striking masterclass.

However, Giorgio Petrosyan remarked in a recent interview with ONE that he wants to avenge this loss. Petrosyan said:

“I prefer not to answer... I honestly don’t care too much about the winner. I just want the rematch with Superbon.”

The two expert kickboxers do not have a fight scheduled as of yet, but fans are hoping to see both Superbon Singha Mawynn and Petrosyan back in the ONE Circle in 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far