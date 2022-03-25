“I just want the rematch with Superbon!” – Giorgio Petrosyan still fuming over head kick KO loss

Italian-Armenian kickboxing GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan can’t get over his knockout loss to now reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Superbon stopped Petrosyan with a head kick from hell in October last year. The performance earned Superbon many "Knockout of the Year" honors as well as the inaugural featherweight kickboxing belt. Conversely, Petrosyan has suffered only two knockout losses in his career.

Understandably, ‘The Doctor’ is bent on getting Superbon back in the ring as soon as possible, so much so that he doesn’t care much about anything else.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Petrosyan had nothing to say when asked for predictions on Superbon’s upcoming world title defense. Instead, he reiterated his intent on securing a rematch with the Thai star. Giorgio Petrosyan said:

“I prefer not to answer [in response to a prediction]. I honestly don’t care too much about the winner. I just want the rematch with Superbon.”

Superbon will defend the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title for the very first time against No.1-ranked contender Marat Grigorian. The two will lock horns at ONE X, which is ONE Championship’s landmark 10-year anniversary show and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

Apparently irritated and itching for another crack at Superbon, Petrosyan doesn’t seem to want any other fight in ONE at this stage.

Giorgio Petrosyan picks ONE featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix winner

Petrosyan won the 2019 ONE featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix and a cool USD $1 million after his three-round unanimous decision victory over Samy Sana at ONE: Century. Since then, another featherweight tournament has commenced, with No.3-ranked Sitthichai ‘The Killer Kid’ Sitsongpeenong taking on No.4-ranked Chingiz Allazov in the final round, which also takes place at ONE X.

Giorgio Petrosyan thinks this time, the Azerbaijan-Belarusian fighter will get the nod. He added:

“They fought once a few years ago and Sitthichai won. This time I think it is gonna be really tough for both of them. If I had to give you one name, I would say [Chingiz] Allazov.”

As for Petrosyan, the 36-year-old is deep in training, plotting his comeback, which he says will be absolutely epic.

“I am doing fine, especially mentally. I feel great and I am excited to be back. Physically, I am still recovering from injury, but I feel I am on the right path to be 100% ready to fight as soon as I can. At the end of April, I have a tune-up fight at a Petrosyanmania show here in Italy. But I am focused on getting back to the ONE Championship Circle pretty soon.”

Edited by Allan Mathew