Watch: Superbon Banchamek showcases perfect practice leading to perfect performance

The inaugural and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing champion, Superbon Banchamek, believes the old adage practice makes perfect. The ONE star was recently highlighted in a video on ONE Championship's official Instagram.

In the clip, Superbon can be seen practicing a kicking maneuver and then executing it perfectly in the ONE circle. The video, which you can see below, has the following caption:

"Perfect practice, perfect performance"

Superbon's highlight-reel knockout of Giorgio 'The Doctor' Petrosyan earned him the inaugural featherweight kickboxing title and 2021's male Super Series Striker of the Year. He also became just the second fighter to knock out Petrosyan in his combat sports career.

Entering ONE Championship in 2020, Superbon's first foray into the circle was with a familiar foe. At ONE: No Surrender, Superbon faced Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a trilogy bout. Their previous two fights were contested in the Kunlun Fight promotion in 2016.

In their first meeting, Sitthichai defeated Superbon via a second-round knockout. Eight months later, they ran it back and this time, Superbon came out on top, winning by way of unanimous decision.

In their trilogy bout contested in the ONE circle, Superbon Banchamek once against bested Sitthichai, earning a second straight unanimous decision victory and securing his spot in the inaugural featherweight kickboxing championship bout with Petrosyan. Superbon's stunning knockout just 20 seconds into round two made him not just a champion, but an instant star.

Superbon followed up that performance with a successful defense of his title against Marat Grigorian at ONE X in March this year.

Superbon Banchamek plans to add Muay Thai gold to his collection

Undefeated in the ONE circle with a record of 3-0, Superbon Banchamek may already be eyeing another world title for his mantle.

Superbon may already be a kickboxing world champion, but his performances thus far have him sitting as the No. 2-ranked Muay Thai featherweight contender as well. A superfight with current champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee may be on the cards.

Following his win at ONE 157, Petchyindee acknowledged that Superbon may be the next man in line.

“I want to fight Tawanchai, but it’s up to ONE Championship. Whether it is Superbon or Tawanchai or anybody else in the division, I think a more entertaining fight for me would be with Superbon.”

Based on his comments on Instagram, it looks like Superbon is up to the task. Posting a video of himself putting in work at the gym, Superbon said in the caption:

"That Muay Thai belt must be mine"

It looks as though a Muay Thai superfight between the two is just a matter of time.

