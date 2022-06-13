Fabricio Andrade and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai elevate in latest ONE rankings update

Fabricio Andrade and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai displayed some highlight reel worthy performances in their respective ONE 158 fights. This has caused a bit of a shake-up in the current ONE Championship rankings

The biggest change came in the featherweight Muay Thai division, where the top and bottom of the rankings saw significant movement. With his vicious knockout of ONE debutant Niclas Larsen just 1:42 into the first round, Tawanchai skyrocketed to the top of the rankings, leapfrogging everyone and moving from the No.5 spot to becoming the No.1-ranked contender. Following the fight, Tawanchai was informed that he was in fact next in line for a shot at division champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Featherweight kicking champion Superbon Singha Mawynn held onto the No.2 spot in the rankings while Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong maintained his position in the No.4 spot. Jimmy Vienot holds the No.3 position after taking Petchmorakot to the distance in an exciting contest at ONE 157 in May. Rounding out the top five is Jamal Yusupov who drops from the No.1 contender slot to No.5.

Fabricio Andrade's performance at ONE 158 moves him up in the bantamweight rankings

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade stunned fans around the world with his with 62-second knockout on Kwon Won Il at ONE 158. Landing a devastating liver kick, Won Il folded over, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest just over a minute into the first round.

This win resulted in a significant shift in the current ONE bantamweight rankings for Andrade. Previously in the No.4 spot, Andrade jumped up two spots to take the No. 2-slot right behind former division champion Bibiano Fernandes, who remains as the No.1-ranked contender in the division.

The knockout loss saw Won Il drop from the No.2 slot down to No.3, which in turn pushed Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman to the No.4 spot in the rankings. Rounding out the top five and staying in his previous position is Kevin Belingon who sits at No.5.

Following his win over Kwon Won Il, Andrade called out current bantamweight champion John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. No official announcement has been made, but unless ONE gives Fernandes an immediate rematch with Lineker, Andrade should likely receive the next opportunity at bantamweight gold.

