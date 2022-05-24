"I think a more entertaining fight for me would be with Superbon" - Petchmorakot Petchyindee wants a super fight with Superbon

Petchmorakot Petchyindee recently scored a successful defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title and he’s now looking at the prospect of a huge striking super fight.

Petchmorakot recorded a split decision victory over Jimmy Vienot in the main event of their namesake card, ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, last Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

After three successful defenses, the Thai star said it could be an exciting proposition to take on ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in a super fight between two of their generation’s greatest talents.

During his post-fight interview, Petchmorakot said that he’ll fight whoever ONE Championship decides to pair against him. He could, however, shoot some potential matches against Superbon or Tawanchai PK.Saenchai.

Petchmorakot said:

“I want to fight Tawanchai but it's up to ONE Championship. Whether it is Superbon or Tawanchai or anybody else in the division. I think a more entertaining fight for me would be with Superbon.”

Petchmorakot Petchyindee is 8-2 in his ONE Championship career and is on a five-fight winning streak with three of those matches being title fights.

Superbon, meanwhile, has a perfect 3-0 record in the promotion and holds a second-round knockout win over Giorgio Petrosyan, the man regarded as the greatest kickboxer of all time.

Although Petchmorakot and Superbon hold the featherweight titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing, respectively, Petchmorakot isn’t one to call himself the best.

“Personally, I think I'm not yet [deserving] to be called one of the best. But I will try even harder to get better every time.”

Petchmorakot Petchyindee was surprised with the bonus

Petchmorakot’s vicious back-and-forth with Vienot ended in a close split decision, but the Thai’s methodical performance still netted him a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The bonus, the Thai superstar said, was a surprise since he wasn't sure that a decision win would garner such a reward.

Nevertheless, it was a welcome prize and the Petchyindee Academy striker said the money will be used to build a house and help his parents.

“Initially, I feel pretty surprised. I did not know that getting the decision win would get me this bonus. But I'm so happy at that moment. It's very important. This will be for building a house. And it's also for my parents, my mother, and my father.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard