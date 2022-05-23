"That's something that I cannot control" -Petchmorakot Petchyindee shares thoughts on close win at ONE 157

Petchmorakot Petchyindee barely escaped with his world title after a split-decision win over Jimmy Vienot at the main event of ONE 157.

Vienot gave the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion all that he could handle, constantly dumping Petchmorakot on the canvas throughout the duration of the match. However, a stiff right hook in the fourth round dropped the French striker for an eight-count, which may have been the difference-maker in their fight.

During the post-fight interview, Petchmorakot Petchyindee revealed that he had no doubt about the outcome of the match, despite how close it was and the decision being in the hands of the judges.

The Thai superstar said:

“I’m 100 percent confident because I got the count, I got the knockdown,” he said. “There is only a slight worry during the fifth round. I think I won, but there’s something that I cannot control.”

WIth their fate to be decided by the judges, Petchmorakot was declared the victor. He admitted that it wasn’t his best performance, but vowed to be better in succeeding outings.

“I haven’t fought in ONE Championship for quite a long time, [so] I am feeling slow. In the next fight, it would be better. Out of 10, I would give myself an eight.”

Petchmorakot Petchyindee hails Jimmy Vienot

Jimmy Vienot competed in his first match in ONE Championship and was as good as advertized in the circle despite not coming out on top against Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

However, he did impress the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion in their matchup. After the fight, Petchmorakot Petchyindee said:

“He’s good and he’s really hard to fight. He’s big, and also he has a variety of strikes, that’s why he’s a really good opponent. His size advantage is a really a big factor. It’s really hard to fight someone that big and also for sure he will have strong strikes behind his big frame.”

Vienot was visibly upset when his hand wasn’t raised in victory, and some fans shared the same disappointment.

However, Petchmorakot declined to say anything more about the close outcome and instead offered a rematch, if necessary, to prove that he can defeat Vienot.

“Instead of saying anything else, I just want to say thank you for the fight. If they say that, I’m ready, and I’m open for a rematch,” he said.

