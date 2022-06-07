"I train with small gloves since I joined ONE" - Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai on adapting to the Super Series style 

Tawanchai P.K.Saenchai scored an emphatic second-round knockout victory over ONE Championship debutant Niclas Larsen at ONE 158 last Friday. Following his victory, Tawanchai was told by Mitch Chilson that he was next in line to face current flyweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

While we know what comes next for Tawanchai, Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker had an opportunity to speak with the 23-year-old about his future, including a potential move back to the bantamweight division.

"I think I'll keep fighting in featherweight division as it's my original weight class."

When asked if he has enjoyed a more aggressive approach with the 4oz gloves in ONE Championship compared to his Lumpinee Stadium days, Tawanchai said:

"Yes it's totally different but I can adapt myself to it, I train with small gloves everyday since I joined ONE."

Tawanchai also talked about how things have gone since his debut for the promotion in 2021. In that time, Tawanchai and gone 3-1 in the ONE circle.

His lone loss came against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via split decision in his sophomore appearance. Since then, Tawanchai has won back-to-back fights and is in line for a title opportunity.

"So far so good, my goal is to climb up to fight with Petchmorakot and become champion in this division."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Tawanchai P.K.Saenchai scores a title opportunity following dominant performance against Niclas Larsen

In the main event of ONE 158, Tawanchai P.K.Saenchai put on a spectacular performance, making quick work of Glory Kickboxing standout Niclas Larsen. Following the contest, Tawanchai was awarded a $50,000 bonus for his effort and informed that he will face reigning champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

While speaking to Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview, Tawanchai had a very direct message to the current champion:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

“Petchmorakot, are you watching? I’m coming for you. See you very soon!”

Looking down the barrel of a title opportunity, Tawanchai P.K.Saenchai doesn't plan to stop there. Once he has climbed to the top of the featherweight Muay Thai mountain, he aspires to become a two-sport champion.

He stated during his ONE 158 media day appearance:

“In Muay Thai, I want to face Petchmorakot [Petchyindee] for the championship belt. That’s my goal. And after winning the belt in Muay Thai, I want to come and fight for the kickboxing belt.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship wins a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title shot, finishing Niclas Larsen with a LETHAL left cross!



#ONE158 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com Tawanchai PK.Saenchaiwins a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title shot, finishing Niclas Larsen with a LETHAL left cross! Tawanchai PK.Saenchai 🇹🇭 wins a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title shot, finishing Niclas Larsen with a LETHAL left cross!#ONE158 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com https://t.co/kribA78sfQ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far