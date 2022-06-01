"After winning the belt in Muay Thai, I want to fight for the kickboxing belt" - Tawanchai PK.Saenchai wants Petchmorakot, then Superbon

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai wants to go on a gold hunt to cement his ONE Championship career.

Before he goes searching for titles, however, he must first take on Niclas Larsen in a featherweight Muay Thai contest in their namesake card ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3. The event is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

During the virtual media day, Tewanchai said that his career plan is to win both the ONE featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

The Thai star is the No.5 contender in the featherweight Muay Thai division and is yet to break into the top in kickboxing. Nevertheless, he’s only 23 years old and has plenty of time for a prospective gold rush.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai said:

“In Muay Thai, I want to face Petchmorakot [Petchyindee] for the championship belt. that’s my goal. And after winning the belt in Muay Thai I want to come and fight for the kickboxing belt.”

Catch the full media appearance below:

Petchmorakot is on a five-fight winning streak in ONE Championship and his last title win was a split decision victory over Jimmy Vienot last month.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, meanwhile, is in the possession of Superbon Singha Mawynn. The 31-year-old is 3-0 in ONE Championship and his most recent win was a unanimous decision victory over Marat Grigorian at ONE X this past March.

Tawanchai, to his credit, is one of the fastest-rising stars in his division, with knockout wins over Sean Clancy and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai expects excitement against Larsen

Both Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Larsen have already paid their dues ahead of their main event clash at ONE 158.

Tawanchai is one of the best strikers in the world and owns a 126-31-2 professional record in Muay Thai and kickboxing. He was also the Lumpinee Stadium Fighter of the Year and the Sports Authority of Thailand Fighter of the Year in 2018.

Larsen, meanwhile, once held a WBC Muay Thai title in his career. Tawanchai said that he and Larsen are sure to bring the fireworks at ONE 158.

“I was watching and studying him on YouTube and I have a great plan coming to this fight, let’s see what happens… It’s because two great fighters who never fought each other, it’s gonna be a good fight to anticipate.”

