"Niclas Larsen is QUICK with it" - The Danish star makes his ONE debut against Tawanchai on June 3 at ONE 158

WBC Muay Thai World Champion Niclas Larsen will make his ONE Championship debut at ONE 158 on June 3. In anticipation of his promotional debut, the ONE Championship Instagram account posted a video of Larsen getting some work in.

"Niclas Larsen is QUICK with it. The Danish striking star makes his ONE debut against Tawanchai PK.Saenchai on 3 June at ONE 158!"

As if making your ONE debut wasn't exciting enough, Larsen will do it as one of the event's headliners. Stepping into the ONE Circle with Larsen for the evening's main event is decorated striker Tawanchai PK.Saenchai.

'The Destroyer' will have his work cut out for him when he steps into the cage with Tawanchai, who has an impressive 126 career wins to his credit.

Niclas Larsen is excited for his ONE Championship debut at ONE 158

Niclas Larsen is embracing the high pressure situation of debuting in ONE 158's main event against a world class striker such as Tawanchai PK.Saenchai. While speaking to ONE Championship, Larsen expressed gratitude for the opportunity and plans to make the most of his big debut.

“Just to debut in ONE Championship is incredible. And to see that I’m now fighting in the main event, and against a strong opponent like Tawanchai, I’m just feeling so, so blessed. I feel so good, and I feel so much motivation. I couldn’t see a better place to be than in ONE Championship. So I’ve been working a lot to come in and show that I belong in the greatest promotion in the world.”

Larsen took to Instagram to show off his preparations for the contest in a video with the following caption:

"Soon I have my Debut in the biggest organization in the world. Last week in Denmark preparations are great, big things are happening! All love and enjoyment for the journey! This periods I learn, I grow and I contribute! Felling blessed that I’m at where I am! Stay tuned - Dream to be continued."

With an impressive record of 61-12-2 with 30 knockouts, Larsen will enter the main event with an assortment of weapons and tons of confidence.

