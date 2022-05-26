ONE Championship gives first look of ONE 158 fight card

ONE Championship offered fans a look at the full card of the upcoming ONE 158 card scheduled for Friday, June 3, in Singapore.

“Your first look at the ONE 158 fight card, headlined by a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title eliminator between Tawanchai and Niclas Larsen! Plus, a battle between bantamweight contenders Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il, the return of Buchecha, and MORE 🤩”

Apart from the highlighted matches mentioned in the caption, the event will also feature two crucial flyweight bouts.

The No.5-ranked flyweight Reece McLaren will return to action to face China’s Xie Wei in the main card. Meanwhile, No.2-ranked Kairat Akhmetov will take on Tatsumitsu Wada in an effort to cement his place in the upper echelon of the division.

The winners of each matchup will no doubt call out Adriano Moraes to challenge for the ONE flyweight world title.

Adrian Mattheis and Alex Silva get rematch at ONE 158

The lead card will be headlined by a rematch between Adrian Mattheis and Alex Silva. The pair last competed in March this year, with Mattheis defeating his idol via TKO.

However, Silva was visibly upset at the referee for stopping the contest, feeling that it was called prematurely. He now gets a chance to redeem himself, while ‘The Papua Bad Boy’ looks to prove that his win was not a fluke.

Promising heavyweights Odie Delaney and Mehdi Barghi also face off against each other on the lead card of the event.

Delaney needed just 66 seconds to win in his ONE Championship debut, submitting Dustin Joynson at February 2022’s ONE: Bad Blood. Meanwhile, the Iranian national wrestling champion Barghi is hungry to get his first win in the promotion following a loss to Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in his debut.

Here is the full card of the show:

Main Card For ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Niclas Larsen (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Kwon Won Il vs. Fabricio Andrade (MMA – bantamweight)

Reece McLaren vs. Xie Wei (MMA – flyweight)

Marcus Almeida vs. Simon Carson (MMA – heavyweight)

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Tatsumitsu Wada (MMA – flyweight)

Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente (kickboxing – heavyweight)

Lead Card For ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen

Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis (MMA – strawweight)

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Gurdarshan Mangat (MMA – flyweight)

Marouan Toutouh vs. Constantin Rusu (kickboxing – lightweight)

Odie Delaney vs. Mehdi Barghi (MMA – heavyweight)

Duke Didier vs. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov (MMA – heavyweight)

Jenelyn Olsim vs. Julie Mezabarba (MMA – atomweight)

Kim Kyung Lock vs. Edson Marques (MMA – lightweight)

