"I'm expecting to come back in September" - Adriano Moraes on when he will next step into the ONE circle

Adriano Moraes could be defending the ONE flyweight world title just four months from now.

The Brazilian star revealed in an interview with The Schmo that he could be back inside the circle in September. Moraes, however, is yet to find out who will challenge for his title next.

Adriano Moraes said:

“I just came out of a big win against Yuya Wakamatsu, so I’m expected to come back in September.”

Moraes last fought at ONE X, ONE Championship’s landmark 10th anniversary card. At the event, he submitted Wakamatsu via guillotine choke just less than four minutes into the third round of their match.

‘Mikinho’ also holds a three-fight winning streak and is 7-1 in his last eight fights, with his lone loss coming against rival Geje Eustaquio in June 2018.

“I can’t wait for the next one, let’s go for that next one. I think in September I’ll be back in the ONE circle. Let’s go!”

Catch The Schmo's interview with Adriano Moraes below:

Adriano Moraes sees potential matchups for September

ONE Championship has two cards scheduled for September. The first one is slated for September 2, while the other is expected to go down on September 16, both in Singapore time.

While the promotion has yet to announce any developments for the two September cards, Moraes is already listing the potential opponents he could defend his title against.

He said that he’s not sure whether or not a rematch with No.1 contender Demetrious Johnson could happen. He also pointed out that a trilogy against former champion Kairat Akhmetov would make a lot of sense since they each hold a win against each other.

Moraes added that another match with Danny Kingad isn’t too farfetched.

“We have a lot of killers, there are a lot of killers in ONE Championship. The flyweight division is stacked. I don’t know if they’re gonna give the rematch with Demetrious Johnson. We have Akhmetov, we’re 1-1 and I think the trilogy would make sense and also Danny Kingad.”

Moraes stunned the world when he became the first man to finish Johnson. The flyweight king slept 'Mighty Mouse' with a cracking knee in the second round of their April 2021 title match.

He also holds a first-round submission win over Kingad, whom he submitted the with a rear-naked choke in the first round of their match in November 2017.

Of the names Moraes mentioned, only Akhmetov holds a win against him. Akhmetov scored a split decision win over Moraes in November 2015, but the American Top Team fighter got his comeuppance with a unanimous decision victory in their August 2017 rematch.

