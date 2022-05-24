"I would smash both of them" - Adriano Moraes on possible Deiveson Figueiredo and Aljamain Sterling bouts

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes believes that he has what it takes to get a win over UFC champion counterparts in Deiveson Figueiredo and Aljamain Sterling

During a recent interview with The Schmo, ‘Mikinho’ gave praise for countryman and UFC flyweight champion Figueiredo, but said he would come out on top if they were ever matched up.

Adriano Moraes said:

“This is a really good fighter, [and] he’s a Brazilian warrior [as well]. He has skills, he’s the champion for a reason, but I think I would have a really good win against him.”

ONE Championship uses a different weight classification from the UFC. Moraes rules over the 61.2 kg flyweight division, the same weight limit where UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling reigns supreme.

When asked if Sterling would be a tougher opponent for him, Moraes said that both fighters are strong, but it wouldn’t make a difference if he steps inside the cage with either 'Funk Master' or 'Deus Da Guerra'.

“Both of them are really good fighters, you know, real fighters. I think both of them would be really good opponents [for] me. I want to think [that] I can say I train hard every single day to challenge myself and that they would be a really good opponent,” he said. “For me, it’s the same. My opponent is the same. Just one detail in front of me and I would smash both of them.”

Adriano Moraes is waiting for his next challenge

Adriano Moraes has been on top of ONE Championship’s flyweight division for years now and is on a three-bout win streak since 2019.

The Brazilian champion lost the world title to Geje Eustaquio in 2018 via a razor-thin split decision. He quickly reclaimed the strap in their rematch seven months later and has looked stronger in every match since.

In 2021, Moraes scored a career-defining stoppage over arguably one of the best to ever lace it up in the sport, Demetrious Johnson.

Earlier this year, Moraes defended his world title again with a third-round submission victory over Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary showcase.

Now he’s ready for his next challenge, whether in MMA or in a hybrid rules match against another top fighter, which he hopes would happen later this year.

