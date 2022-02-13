Ranking the best performances in ONE Championship: Bad Blood

Despite losing its marquee bout due to COVID-19, ONE Championship: Bad Blood delivered in spades with fights that excited and awed. The fighters on the card seemed to have kicked into fifth gear after the unfortunate last-minute restructuring of the event.

Add that to the the newly introduced $50,000 performance bonus, and all the fighters on the card were gunning to produce highlights. In fact, one of them earned a double bonus worth $100,000. Newly crowned interim heavyweight champion Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin's crushing knockout of Kirill Grishenko earned him a six-figure bonus.

Other than the three great warriors who earned bonuses, Woo Sung Hoon, Anatoly Malykhin and Jonathan Haggerty, there were others on the card worth citing. Today we list 5 of the best performances in ONE Championship: Bad Blood.

Before we start this list, however, there are a few special mentions. Bi 'Killer Bee' Nguyen showed the warrior's mentality as she fought tooth-and-nail against Lin Heqin. Despite not finding her range against the lengthy Lin, Bi pushed the pace and never once lost her will to fight. Elsewhere on the card, MMA pioneer Mei Yamaguchi fought valiantly in a losing effort against Jihin Radzuan, despite taking the fight on extremely short notice.

Those two performances, despite losses, deserve recognition. Now, let's get on with the list.

#5. Odie Delaney performed a submission never before seen in ONE Championship

At ONE: Bad Blood, we witnessed the birth of the "Odie Lock". The excruciating shoulder crank was performed by American heavyweight Odie Delaney on the closest person we can get to a modern-day viking, Thomas Narmo.

Delaney wasted no time in taking the towering Norwegian down and proceeded to crush him with his heavy top game early on. After some methodical ground-and-pound, Delaney slapped on a hammerlock that looked so painful we had to tap just watching it. It was one of the nastiest, rarest submissions we've seen in ONE Championship and worthy of a spot on our list.

Also, props to Delaney for advocating mental health and suicide prevention in his post-fight interview. He is a true warrior, an awesome human being and an overall great ambassador of the sport.

Watch the submission here:

