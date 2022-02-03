Watch: The unbelievable ONE Championship war between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Danial Williams

ONE Championship's Rodtang Jitmuangnon has never been in a boring fight. We don't think he is even capable of being timid in the cage. The ferocity with which he moves forward and throws his combinations is frightening even just to watch.

Imagine what it feels like to stand toe-to-toe with ONE Championship's flyweight wrecking ball. If you're Australian fighter Danial Williams, you have a very clear idea. His fight with Rodtang last year was a barn burner with both fighters not backing down.

Though it was clear that Rodtang was the one swinging the hammer most of the time, what astounded the viewers most was how much heart Williams showed. Battered and bloodied but never beaten, Williams took everything Rodtang threw at him and fought back valiantly.

Rodtang was his classic self, swinging with power and eating Williams' strikes like candy. Any normal human being would have given up once met with this kind of aggression. However, Williams did not.

Despite perhaps knowing that he was not going to win, Williams refused to take a step back and survived till the final bell. Recognizing the courage his opponent showed in the midst of an unwinnable war, Rodtang knelt in front of Williams as a show of love and respect. He even used his own towel to stop the bleeding on Williams' face. The fight and the aftermath were beautiful showcases of human courage and respect.

Watch the full fight highlights here:

Rodtang breaks new ground at ONE Championship: X

On March 26 at ONE: X, Rodtang will take part in ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary show in a special rules match against MMA legend Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson. The fight is the first of its kind in the organization and we can't wait to see how it plays out.

The blockbuster bout will have a hybrid ruleset. Rounds 1 and 3 will be under Muay Thai rules, while rounds 2 and 4 will be contested under MMA rules. The sheer ambition of making a fight like this is a throwback to the golden years of former Asian MMA giant PRIDE FC.

Also Read Article Continues below

The level of intrigue on this one is through the roof. We neither know how Rodtang would deal with the grappling of Johnson nor how the former UFC man would repel the unstoppable Muay Thai assault of Rodtang. We just have to tune in on March 26 to find out.

Edited by Aziel Karthak