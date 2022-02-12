'I think Arjan Bhullar peed himself' - Interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin takes aim at the ONE heavyweight world champion

It didn’t take long for newly-crowned ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin to take aim at Indian-Canadian heavyweight counterpart Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar.

Following Malykhin’s incredible second-round knockout victory over tough Belarusian Kirill Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, the unbeaten Russian powerhouse immediately took the first opportunity to take a swipe at Bhullar, who is the reigning ONE heavyweight world champion.

During his ONE: Bad Blood post-event interview with the media, Malykhin mocked Bhullar, calling him a "chicken." He also said he is ready to knock the incumbent champion out.

Anatoly Malykhin stated:

“I think [Arjan Bhullar] peed himself. He probably peed himself when he was watching my fight and when he was watching my first fight, too. He’s a chicken. My baby. I can knock him out anytime. He’s not the champion, I’m the champion. He’s the fake champion! I’ll be ready once my leg is recovered. I’m waiting for him to come to Tiger Muay Thai, I’ll knock him out there and then we’ll go to the cage and I’ll knock him out there, too.”

Despite the interim tag on his heavyweight world title, Malykhin is a force to be reckoned with in the burgeoning ONE heavyweight division. Whoever is next for the Russian stalwart needs to be prepared to deal with his heavy hands.

An Anatoly Malykhin vs. Arjan Bhullar heavyweight unification bout is imminent

The Russian superstar is now 10-0 as a professional, with all 10 of his victories failing to go the distance. Malykhin has never heard the final bell in any of his fights. His three appearances in the Circle have all produced scintillating finishes.

Malykhin earned a shot at Bhullar’s heavyweight belt late last year following his first-round knockout victory over Amir Aliakbari in September. However, Bhullar’s management team were unable to come to terms with ONE Championship during negotiations for a new contract. That issue has since been resolved and Bhullar is ready to return to action.

In his absence, though, ONE created an interim heavyweight belt. With Malykhin now holding a piece of the title, a unification bout is imminent. It will no doubt go down as the biggest heavyweight fight in ONE history.

