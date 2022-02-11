Rodtang Jitmuangnon goes live on Facebook while watching Jonathan Haggerty and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee match at ONE: Bad Blood

Rodtang Jitmuangnon watched with the rest of the world as the battle between Jonathan Haggerty and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee unfolded at ONE: Bad Blood.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion went on Facebook Live to show that he was keeping an eye on the card. He was particularly interested in the match between two of the top five in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Both fighters have expressed their desire to challenge Rodtang for his world title as one of their key motivations for winning this intense matchup.

Haggerty won the world title in amazing fashion at May 2019’s ONE: For Honor against inaugural world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. However, he surrendered the title to Rodtang three months later at ONE: Dawn of Heroes. In their January 2020 rematch at ONE: A New Tomorrow, Haggerty once again fell to ‘The Iron Man'. The win made the Thai fighter the first titleholder to successfully defend the crown.

Meanwhile, Mongkolpetch was hoping to be the person to dethrone his compatriot in ONE Championship. The Muay Thai veteran came into the fight having won on all four of his appearances in the ONE Super Series. However, Haggerty ended up winning their contest via a unanimous decision, which may set Mongkolpetch back quite a bit.

While Rodtang is busy preparing for his special rules fight against Demetrious Johnson at ONE X, it's always wise to scout the competition when he has the chance.

Jonathan Haggerty reacts to Rodtang watching

After the smoke cleared in their three-round fight, it was Jonathan Haggerty who was proclaimed the victor of the match over Mongkolpetch Petchyindee.

Despite their heated back-and-forth leading up to the bout, Haggerty and Mongkolpetch showed mutual respect and admiration for each other after their bout.

During the post-fight interview, Haggerty was informed that Rodtang was watching their fight. This is what he had to say about it:

“Me and Rodtang have got that mutual respect now. But everytime we do meet in the Circle, obviously the respect goes out the window and we’ll throw it down as hard as we can. But, yeah man, thank you for watching Rodtang, and make sure you’re ready.”

Jonathan Haggerty was then asked who was more deserving of a title shot between him and current No.1-ranked Superlek. The Englishman responded that it should be him:

“I deserve it, of course. I mean, no rush, but like I said, if it comes and they decide to give it to me, I’ll be super thankful. But yeah, me over Superlek all day long.”

