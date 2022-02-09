"I see a lot of weaknesses" - Jonathan Haggerty gets candid in face-off with Mongkolpetch Petchyindee

Jonathan Haggerty did not mince his words in his face-off with Mongkolpetch Petchyindee. The pair were interacting ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11.

Speaking with ONE Championship, the former flyweight Muai Thai champion said that his upcoming foe has a lot of holes in his game.

"I see a lot of weaknesses, to be honest. I see that he looks away when he gets punched. He puts his head down a lot. He covers up a lot. He likes to start slow and you can't start slow with me. Don't start slow, let me just tell you that. I'm coming for the knockout and my prediction is a round two KO."

Haggerty has talked a lot of trash in the weeks preceding the fight, but he has backed it up so far with sound homework on Mongkolpetch. Still, the Thai veteran did not take the bold prediction lying down. He fired back:

"It's hard to KO me because with my experience, I've fought with so many more fighters. Don't look down on other fighters. Everyone is here to win. My goal here is to fight, give my all and come here to win."

The numbers don't lie with Mongkolpetch. As is the case with pretty much every single established Thai kickboxer, the 27-year-old has amassed 116 wins with 42 losses.

However, while Haggerty only has 22 fights with 18 wins under his belt, 11 of those victories came by way of knockouts. With that said, the confidence is certainly not misplaced with the 24-year-old Brit.

Jonathan Haggerty continues ONE Championship crusade to prove himself against Thai stars

In his eight-year Muay Thai career, Jonathan Haggerty only has four losses to his name. They all came against Thais, which is a testament to their next-level mastery of the sport.

If he wins against Mongkolpetch this Friday, this will be his first win against a Thai since his third career fight back in 2014.

Both men certainly have a lot to prove and are both on the hunt for ONE Championship gold.

Tune in to ONE: Bad Blood to see whose Muay Thai mettle prevails.

Edited by Harvey Leonard