“I think he’s an easy opponent” - Confident Jonathan Haggerty says he will run through Mongkolpetch

Jonathan Haggerty has grand designs on blitzing his way back to the top of the heap, beginning with a spectacular performance against his next opponent.

Jonathan Haggerty returns to action to face Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE: Bad Blood, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, February 11.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion boldly claimed that his upcoming opponent is easy pickings. He predicts a first-round knockout.

“I’m going to be totally honest. I don’t want to shoot myself in the foot, but I think he’s an easy opponent. I just think that with his style, he isn’t going to be able to deal with what I’m going to bring. I think he’s a slow starter. He’s used to the [Bangkok] stadiums. He can’t change his strategy just for me because, if he does, he is not going to be used to it and it’s not a very good idea.”

The English fighter also said his techniques are much more precise, compared to his opponent’s, which he believes will be the difference.

“The way I go in there to fight, it’s just what I do and that’s how it comes off, like a showman. There’s no game plan to look flamboyant and all that sort of stuff, I just am. I’m going to be totally honest again. I don’t know if I’m being overconfident, but it’s not a bad thing. I think I’m going to knock him out in the first round. I don’t think he’s going to be able to handle the movement.”

Jonathan Haggerty maintains he’s not overconfident

Overflowing with self-esteem heading into this next fight, Jonathan Haggerty maintains he is not taking Mongkolpetch lightly at all. He’s done his homework and knows how he’s going to approach the fight.

“I’ve got to avoid his clinch, his low kick and his right hand and I think that’s all he’s really got. He’s got one shot. He doesn’t throw combos. He just throws one shot and hopes. I think he’s coming to ruin the fight. He’s not going to stand and fight, I think he’s got a strategy to hit and grab. He’s a clinch fighter, but he’s quite messy. I don’t think ONE Super Series really allow the clinch to go on too long. As long as he doesn’t get my lower back, then I should be fine, the ref will break it and I’ll stay on the outside again.”

With a victory over Mongkolpetch, Haggerty hopes to send shockwaves through the flyweight division once more and perhaps fight his way back into title contention.

“The maturity that I’ve gained is just unreal. And I just feel like I’m stronger, I’m faster, I’m fitter, I’m smarter and I know how to play the game a bit more now. Instead of just going in for the knockout, I’ve got game plans. And I’ve got visions – visions to be at the top again.”

We'll see if Jonathan Haggerty can take a step towards bringing his visions to life this Friday at ONE: Bad Blood.

Edited by Harvey Leonard