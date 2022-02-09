Jonathan Haggerty beats heavyweights Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko for punching power 

Jonathan Haggerty has let several opponents taste the venom in his punches during his time in ONE Championship. But how does it stack up against athletes far heavier than him?

Well, the 24-year-old’s recent Instagram story suggests he has some ridiculous strength in his hands.

The Englishman, who will be in action at ONE: Bad Blood this Friday, February 11, appears to have even more than Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko, the two heavyweight MMA stars competing for the interim heavyweight world title on the same card.

In the short clip, ‘The General’ casually strolls towards a boxing arcade machine, loads up his right hand and sends an enormous punch.

Check out his high score!. [Photo: Screenshot from Haggerty's official IG account]

As seen in the image above, Jonathan Haggerty’s right cross was top of the charts on the machine and more powerful than Malykhin, Grishenko, Mark Abelardo and even ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes' attempts.

To bang a perfect score on one of these machines, each individual has to throw their punch to perfection, from twisting their hips to getting the distance right up to the final movement of completing the strike.

Jonathan Haggerty will be hoping to land one of these right crosses when he faces off against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday.

The Orpington, England native is eager to kick-start his ONE Super Series campaign as he eyes a trilogy match against division king Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the near future.

Jonathan Haggerty’s keys to victory versus Mongkolpetch

Three tools could power Jonathan Haggerty to an important win against Mongkolpetch at ONE: Bad Blood.

The first essential step towards victory is the way he manages his distance. Haggerty loves to throw elbows and knees at his rivals from close range, but he never does it carelessly. He often advances into enemy territory behind his jabs or sets an entrance via his lanky teeps.

If the Englishman can close the distance, fans can expect him to uncork some of his precise short-range weapons, especially his downward elbows from the middle. He even hit Rodtang with a couple of those shots during their first meeting.

Last but not least are his stinging left kicks. If he can tag Mongkolpetch with a couple of body shots on the right, it would be a perfect chance for him to connect with a crunching head kick, should the Thai drop his guard.

Edited by Harvey Leonard