Jonathan Haggerty takes us through a day in his life in latest vlog

Jonathan Haggerty shared a glimpse of his preparations heading into his bout against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy at ONE: Bad Blood, which broadcasts live on Friday, February 2.

In his latest YouTube vlog, ‘The General’ walked audiences through a day in his life. He even shared what kind of meals he has in a day.

Haggerty says he fasts in the morning and does some pad work. After his session, he shared his running routine:

“I’ll run Monday, 12k at night. Wednesday, 12k at night and then Friday, 12k at night. And then I’ll leave my hill sprints for Saturday and Sunday. It’s a little running, but I like running as well. I do it for big times, so I mean, I’m motivated. I’ve got to beat this time, then beat this time.”

Haggerty shared that the fastest he’s clocked during his runs was 11k in 45 minutes. He then takes a meal and heads over to a massage and even shares a preview of his fight night bling on the way there:

Jonathan Haggerty shows a preview of a customized accessory he will use in his walk-out. | [Photo: Screengrab from Jonathan Haggerty's YouTube vlog]

After his massage, he takes his second meal at around three in the afternoon, before his next training session at six o’clock. He said he caps off the night with some Greek yogurt.

The caption on the video details the contents of his meals, as well as the supplements he takes throughout the day.

Check out his vlog below:

Jonathan Haggerty is excited about the performance bonus news

Jonathan Haggerty has had some epic performances in the Circle. He’s excited about the fact that he may be rewarded by more than just a win on his record moving forward.

Earlier this year, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that as many as five fighters can get a chance to win a USD 50,000 performance bonus at every event.

Haggerty shared his thoughts and excitement about the bonus in his vlog, saying:

“I think it’s gonna make a lot of people swing for the fences trying to get that bonus. The night that it got announced, I woke up at like three in the morning from a message [telling me that] ONE has introduced 50k performance bonuses, I was just like, 'What?' I think I just put my shoes on I went running at like four in the morning.”

The Englishman thinks that since he lays everything out on the line whenever he competes, the bonus offers a bit more purpose for him apart from just rising in the rankings.

Just based on his previous performances, Jonathan Haggerty believes that he can be a candidate for the bonus whenever he fights.

“I think I’ve got Performance of the Night three times already. Two Rodtang fights and then the Sam-A [Gaiyanghadao] fight. I got Fight of the Year, Move of the Year, Move of the Night, so I think my style sort of suits it.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard