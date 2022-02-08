Mongkolpetch fires back at Jonathan Haggerty - “He said I’m an easy opponent? I have a surprise for him”

Mongkolpetch Petchyindee doesn’t like to be underestimated, especially by his opponents.

His next foe, former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty, recently referred to the Lumpinee Stadium champion as “an easy opponent.”

The Thai star did not take kindly to those words. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, he returned fire.

“He said I’m an easy opponent? True or false, I want him to find out the answer in the Circle. I have already got a surprise present for him. I used to be the [Lumpinee Stadium World] Champion in Thailand. I will definitely win. I am confident that I will win this fight because I have been well-prepared and have undergone intensive training. I am in my best physical condition right now. To Haggerty, don’t underestimate me.”

Mongkolpetch and Haggerty lock horns in a ONE Super Series flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE: Bad Blood, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, February 11.

Mongkolpetch is not underestimating Jonathan Haggerty

Despite his belief in himself and confidence in scoring a victory over ‘The General', Mongkolpetch knows he has a stark challenge on his hands. Breaking down his opponent, Mongkolpetch identified Haggerty’s strengths and weaknesses:

“[His advantages are] his teep [push kick] and left kicks, as well as his speed. I have to stop his speed. For his weakness, I see that his stomach is fragile. And he is also afraid of elbows. My most dangerous weapons are my punches and kicks. I will attack his weak torso. I’m probably not as fast as him, but I will try to stop his speed and press forward to make him exhausted.”

He is also open to criticism. The Thai warrior understands that his most recent performances in the Circle have been lackluster. He promises to turn things around when he steps onto the battlefield once more.

“I have to admit that my last fight was not as entertaining as others. People said that it was because I didn’t trade weapons with my opponent. I would say that there were different factors, like exhaustion. I just found a way to survive and last the [entire] fight. But this upcoming fight will definitely be more fun. This time, I am confident that my consistent and intensive physical training will fuel my gas tank.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Tune into ONE: Bad Blood this Friday to watch the action unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard