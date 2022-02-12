Anatoly Malykhin takes home $100,000 bonus, Haggerty and Woo bag $50,000 for their performances at ONE: Bad Blood

ONE Championship is in the spirit of giving, especially after a wild evening at Bad Blood on Friday, February 11 in Singapore.

On the live broadcast, it was announced that newly-crowned interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin took home a staggering US$100,000 bonus for his scintillating performance in the card’s main event.

Malykhin stopped previously-unbeaten opponent Kirill Grishenko in the second round to earn the knockout victory and effectively padded his bank account with a hefty sum of prize money.

With the victory, Malykhin improved his overall record to 10-0, with all three of his fights since joining the promotion early last year ending inside the distance.

This sets up an inevitable world title unification clash with reigning heavyweight world champion Arjan ‘Singh’ Bhullar.

Malykhin and Bhullar were set to lock horns late last year. However, the Indian-Canadian’s management team couldn’t successfully come to terms with the Asian martial arts organization on a new contract. That was the reason for creating an interim belt.

With Bhullar now good to resume his career, the colossal heavyweight showdown against Malykhin is inevitable.

Jonathan Haggerty and Woo Sung Hoon take home US$50,000 ONE performance bonuses

Malykhin wasn’t the only fighter who was rewarded for his performance. Former flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty and promotional newcomer Woo Sung Hoon also bagged US$50,000 each for their performances.

Haggerty powered himself through a tough three-round war with Lumpinee Stadium champion Mongkolpetch Petchyindee. He edged out the Thai star slightly on the scorecards to win by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Woo scored the fastest knockout in the history of the promotion's flyweight mixed martial arts division with an 18-second destruction of the highly regarded Yodkaikaew ‘Y2K’ Fairtex.

The promotion announced earlier this year that it will be giving out multiple US$50,000 performance bonuses at every event. They have stayed true to that promise.

As a result, athletes have taken their performances up a notch in hopes of taking home the cash prize. It has certainly produced more epic knockouts and submissions across in the promotion’s first three live events so far this year.

