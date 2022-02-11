Anatoly Malykhin knocks out Kirill Grishenko to become the interim heavyweight champion at ONE: Bad Blood

ONE: Bad Blood successfully delivered an action-packed fight card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

The main event saw Anatoly Malykhin destroy Kirill Grishenko with a right-hand punch in the second round to capture the interim heavyweight title. Malykhin also bagged the $50,000 fighter bonus and is set to unify the heavyweight titles in a fight against champion Arjan Bhullar this summer.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Anatoly Malykhin knocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship BOOMAnatoly Malykhinknocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #ONEBadBlood BOOM 💥 Anatoly Malykhin 🇷🇺 knocks out Kirill Grishenko with a looping right hook to become the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Champion! #ONEBadBlood #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/ZxCmPd5ZYG

The co-main event was a Muay Thai war, with Jonathan Haggerty prevailing over Mongkolpetch Petchyindee via a unanimous decision.

The Englishman's aggressiveness in the first round and creativity to land elbows against his opponent made him the second fighter to become $50,000 richer at ONE: Bad Blood.

Elsewhere, Chen Rui ended his two-fight slump with a convincing victory over Mark Abelardo through a unanimous decision. 'The Ghost' was able to withstand late third-round aggression from his opponent and earned nods from all the judges.

Jihin Radzuan outlasted veteran fighter Mei Yamaguchi in three rounds to earn a unanimous decision. It is now back-to-back wins for the 'Shadow Cat', who was originally scheduled to fight Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim at the event. However, the Filipino fighter was scratched from the card due to a late injury.

It only took 18 seconds for Woo Sung Hoon to finish his debut fight as he knocked Yodkaikaew Fairtex out with an overhead right punch to the chin. 'Dynamic' won the first $50,000 fighter bonus of ONE: Bad Blood.

The main card opened with Danial Williams making a successful debut in ONE Championship . 'Mini-T' knocked out former strawweight champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke with a body punch in the second round.

The action in the ONE: Bad Blood lead card

Dustin Joynson tallied his first win in ONE Championship after forcing Hugo Cunha to the judges' scorecards. It was a tough battle between the two heavyweights, which Joynson won by a split decision.

A female atomweight bout between Lin Heqin and Bi Nguyen went a full three rounds. However, the smart game plan of the 'MMA Sister' prevailed in the eyes of all the judges.

Odie Delaney made a successful debut in ONE Championship as he dominated Thomas Narmo in the first round. 'The Witness' only needed 66 seconds to execute a hammerlock for the victory.

The first fight of the night ended in a no-contest after Tial Thang was caught with a knee to the groin by Sunoto in round one.

Official Results of ONE: Bad Blood

Heavyweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Anatoly Malykhin def. Kirill Grishenko via KO (Punch) (3:42 in Round 2)

Flyweight - Muay Thai: Jonathan Haggerty def. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Chen Rui def. Mark Abelardo via Unanimous Decision

Catchweight (118 lbs) - Mixed Martial Arts: Jihin Radzuan def. Mei Yamaguchi via Unanimous Decision

Flyweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Woo Sung Hoon def Yodkaikaew Fairtex via KO (Punch) (0:18 of Round 1)

Strawweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Danial Williams def. Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via KO (Body Punch) (1:35 of Round 2)

Heavyweight - Mixed Martial Art: Dustin Joynson def. Hugo Cunha via Split Decision

Atomweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Lin Heqin def. Bi Nguyen via Unanimous Decision

Heavyweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Odie Delaney def. Thomas Narmo (Submission - Shoulder Lock) (1:06 of Round 1)

Also Read Article Continues below

Bantamweight - Mixed Martial Arts: Sunoto Peringkat vs. Tial Thang (No Contest - Knee to the Groin) (1:39 or Round 1)

Edited by Aziel Karthak