India's first MMA Champion Arjan Singh Bhullar calls out WWE and AEW after historic title win

In the aftermath of his historic title win, Arjan Singh Bhullar called out both WWE and AEW. The newly crowned ONE Championship heavyweight champion has put the pro wrestling industry on notice after the biggest win of his career.

At the ONE Championship: Dangal event, Arjan Singh Bhullar won the heavyweight title by beating veteran Brandon Vera. Bhullar finished the fight inside the second round as he dominated Vera on the ground and got the job done via ground and pound.

In his post-fight interview, Arjun Singh Bhullar called out the first challenger he would like to defend his title against. Interestingly enough, Bhullar also sent out a warning shot to the pro wrestling industry, taking shots at both WWE and AEW.

Here is Arjan Singh Bhullar's post-fight interview:

Arjan Singh Bhullar's post-fight comments weren't exactly clarified. However, Bhullar has been spotted with former WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal in the past. The Modern-Day Maharaja even sent his best wishes to Bhullar before his title fight against Vera.

Multi-time WWE World Champion John Cena also sent his best wishes to Vera before ONE: Dangal. It now remains to be seen if Bhullar plans on transitioning to the pro wrestling industry, something that several former MMA fighters have done over the past few years.

Arjan Singh Bhullar became India's first MMA Champion at the ONE: Dangal event

Arjan Singh Bhullar is an Indo-Canadian fighter who has previously fought in the UFC. During his time with the organization, Bhullar lost just once and secured three wins to his name.

WWE superstar Jinder Mahal has a special message for Arjan Bhullar ahead of "Singh's" ONE Heavyweight World Title challenge this Saturday! 💪 @TheOneASB @JinderMahal #ONEDangal #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/JZbaOS9Yxj — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 14, 2021

However, the AKA-based fighter eventually decided to leave the UFC for ONE Championship. In only his second fight with the promotion, Bhullar won the ONE Championship heavyweight title.

Arjan Singh Bhullar made his ONE Championship debut in 2019 when he defeated Mauro Cerilli via decision. The Indo-Canadian fighter is now expected to defend the ONE heavyweight title in the near future. Fans are hoping to see Bhullar fight on a more frequent basis moving forward.