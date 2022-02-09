What is the ONE Championship start time for ONE: Bad Blood?

If you're seeking the ONE Championship start time for ONE: Bad Blood, look no further. The event will take place on February 11 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT).

In the main event, the most heated grudge match in ONE Championship history will finally come to a head. The rivalry between Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes and John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker has been brewing for weeks. Fernandes’ ONE bantamweight world title is on the line.

Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko are set to square off in the co-main of ONE: Bad Blood this weekend for the interim heavyweight world championship. The winner is slated to take on Arjan Bhullar, the reigning champion.

For the full list of ONE Championship start times for ONE: Bad Blood across multiple platforms, check out the details below:

ONE Championship start time of ONE: Bad Blood

Globally

ONE: Bad Blood will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card with a ONE Championship start time of 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 11 February.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the main card live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel with a ONE Championship start time of 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 11 February.

The lead card will be broadcast live exclusively on ONE’s Facebook account at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST on Friday, 11 February.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Bad Blood, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

China

Watch the show live on iQiYi or Douyin beginning with the lead card with ONE Championship start time of 6 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 11 February.

The main card broadcasts live on Henan, iQiYi and Douyin at 8:30 p.m. CST.

SZTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: Bad Blood from 11 to 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 16 February, Thursday, 17 February and Friday, 18 February.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: Bad Blood from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 5 March.

India

Watch the event live on Disney+ Hotstar and Sports Select 2 beginning with the lead card at 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 11 February.

The main card broadcasts live on Disney+ Hotstar and Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. IST.

Indonesia

Watch the show live on Vidio.com, Kaskus TV or MAXstream beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, 11 February.

The main card will be broadcast live on Vidio.com, Kaskus TV and MAXstream at 7:30 p.m. WIB.

NET TV will also air a same-day delay at 10 p.m. WIB.

Source: ONE Championship website.

For more information regarding ONE Championship start time of ONE: Bad Blood, click here.

