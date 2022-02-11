ONE: Bad Blood - all fighters make weight, Malykhin and Grishenko ready to battle for ONE interim heavyweight world title

ONE: Bad Blood is a go, as all athletes competing in the event have passed weight and hydration tests. A press release sent by the Asian martial arts organization confirmed the results ahead of the grand show.

Undefeated heavyweights Anatoly ‘Sladkiy’ Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko are set to battle for the interim heavyweight world championship in the evening’s main event. Former flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty and Lumpinee Stadium champion Mongkolpetch Petchyindee are ready to throw down in the co-main event.

As previously reported, No.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker was forced to withdraw from his bout with bantamweight world champion Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The fight was originally the main event of 'Bad Blood'. The promotion is looking to reschedule this fight at the soonest possible time.

In addition, Yosuke Saruta was also forced to withdraw from his strawweight contest against Gustavo Balart due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

'Bad Blood' now features a four-bout lead card, followed by six bouts on the main broadcast.

ONE: Bad Blood final weight and hydration results

Main card weight and hydration results

MMA - Heavyweight: Anatoly Malykhin (108.75 KG, 1.0053) vs. Kirill Grishenko (113.25 KG, 1.0091)

Muay Thai - Flyweight: Jonathan Haggerty (60.90 KG, 1.0078) vs. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee (61.20 KG, 1.0023)

MMA - Bantamweight: Chen Rui (65.80 KG, 1.0248) vs. Mark Abelardo (65.60 KG, 1.0027)

MMA - Catchweight (53.5 KG): Mei Yamaguchi (53.40 KG, 1.0140) vs. Jihin Radzuan (53.45 KG, 1.0241)

MMA - Flyweight: Yodkaikaew Fairtex (61.10 KG, 1.0168) vs. Woo Sung Hoon (61.00 KG, 1.0233)

MMA - Strawweight: Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke (56.70 KG, 1.0229) vs. Danial Williams (56.40 KG, 1.0203)

Lead card weight and hydration results

MMA - Heavyweight: Dustin Joynson (108.25 KG, 1.0107) vs. Hugo Cunha (119.50 KG, 1.0152)

MMA - Atomweight: Lin Heqin (52.20 KG, 1.0248) vs. Bi Nguyen (52.10 KG, 1.0031)

MMA - Heavyweight: Thomas Narmo (113.75 KG, 1.0078) vs. Odie Delaney (118.95 KG, 1.0061)

MMA - Bantamweight: Sunoto (65.80 KG, 1.0074) vs. Tial Thang (65.80 KG, 1.0078)

Hydration values less than or equal to 1.0250 earn a passing mark, while values greater than or equal to 1.0251 earn a failing mark. Athletes who fail weight and hydration tests on Day 1 or Day 2 are given another chance to clear tests on the morning of the event.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim